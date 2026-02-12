James Van Der Beek's wife Kimberly expresses gratitude as GoFundMe fundraiser hits $800K mark following actor's death

The Dawson’s Creek star James Van Der Beek passed away on Wednesday morning at the age of 48. After a years long battle with bowel cancer, Van Der Beek breathed his last on 11 February. The What Would Diplo Do? actor and producer is survived by his wife, Kimberly, and their six children: Olivia, Joshua, Annabel, Emilia, Gwendolyn and Jeremiah.

In a post on Instagram, his wife Kimberly wrote, “Our beloved James David Van Der Beek passed peacefully this morning. He met his final days with courage, faith, and grace. There is much to share regarding his wishes, love for humanity, and the sacredness of time. Those days will come. For now we ask for peaceful privacy as we grieve our loving husband, father, son, brother, and friend.”

In a recent Instagram story, Kimberly stated, “My friends created this link to support me and our children during this time. With gratitude and a broken heart.”

This post came shortly after the announcement of Van Der Beek’s death. Kimberly attached a link to a GoFundMe page, seeking financial help to “cover essential living expenses, pay bills, and support the children’s education,” in addition to expenses that came with James’s medical treatment.

View full Image James Van Der Beek dies at 48 due to cancer.

A GoFundMe fundraiser, which was set up by Kimberly Van Der Beek friends, crossed its initial goal of $500,000 within hours of being created, The Guardian reported. Currently, the updated goal of the fundraiser is $1 million, and it crossed $839,964 mark at time of writing this report. This fundraiser was set up to support James Van Der Beek's widow and her children during this difficult time.

“In the wake of this loss, Kimberly and the children are facing an uncertain future. The costs of James’s medical care and the extended fight against cancer have left the family out of funds. They are working hard to stay in their home and to ensure the children can continue their education and maintain some stability during this incredibly difficult time,” the description of the fundraiser states.

Van Der Beek revealed his cancer diagnosis in November 2024. To cover rising medical expenses, he took several steps, including auctioning off memorabilia from the movie Varsity Blues, in which he played a high school quarterback.