Jannik Sinner beats Carlos Alcaraz in Monte Carlo Masters final to reclaim world No. 1 ranking

Jannik Sinner produced a composed and remarkable performance to defeat defending champion Carlos Alcaraz 7-6 (7-5), 6-3 in the Monte Carlo Masters final. With the win, the Italian star secured his first clay-court Masters 1000 title and returned to the top of the ATP rankings.

The high-stakes showdown marked the first meeting between the world’s top two players since Sinner’s straight-sets victory in the ATP Finals last November.

Jannik Sinner claims his third Masters 1000 title of 2026 Jannik Sinner, 24, extended his remarkable run by claiming his third Masters 1000 title of 2026 after triumphs at Indian Wells and Miami. The win also stretched his winning streak in Masters events to 22 matches, highlighting his dominance across surfaces this season.

"It has been an interesting week trying to learn how to play again on clay," Sinner said afterwards. “I came here trying to get as many matches as possible, and I'm happy to win one big tournament on this surface. Having this trophy and getting back to number one means a lot to me. Today was a very high level from both of us. It was a bit breezy and different conditions from what we had played in this week.”

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What happened in the final matchup? The opening set featured early breaks before both players settled into tense service holds. Neither could break free until the tie-break, where Jannik Sinner raised his first-serve percentage. After missing his initial set point, he capitalised on Carlos Alcaraz's double fault to clinch the set 7-6 (7-5) and seize the momentum.

Alcaraz started the second set strongly, breaking Sinner to lead 2-1 and then holding for 3-1. However, the Spaniard struggled to maintain his serve under pressure. Sinner fought back, taking a 4-3 lead before another shaky service game from Alcaraz handed the Italian a crucial break. Sinner converted efficiently to close out the match 6-3, claiming his 27th ATP Tour title overall.

Jannik Sinner reclaims the ATP World No. 1 ranking With this triumph, Jannik Sinner reclaimed the ATP World No. 1 position, dethroning Carlos Alcaraz, who had held the top spot recently. The Italian’s consistent excellence across hard and clay courts this season has been remarkable, and the Monte Carlo success solidified his status as the player to beat heading into the rest of the clay swing.

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