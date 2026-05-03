Jannik Sinner becomes first man in history to win five consecutive ATP Masters 1000 titles with Madrid Open 2026 win

Jannik Sinner etched his name into tennis history on Sunday, becoming the first man ever to win five consecutive ATP Masters 1000 titles. The world No. 1 crushed Alexander Zverev 6-1, 6-2 in just 57 minutes to lift the 2026 Mutua Madrid Open trophy at the Caja Mágica, capping an unprecedented run that has left the sport in awe.
The Italian superstar arrived in the final on the brink of greatness and delivered a near-perfect performance. He stormed to a 5-0 lead in the first set within 17 minutes, breaking the German twice with razor-sharp returns and rock-solid baseline power. Zverev, a two-time Madrid champion who thrives at altitude, could barely keep the ball in play. Sinner’s serve was flawless, he won over 80 per cent of first-serve points, and he added clever drop shots and pace changes to keep his rival guessing.
The second set followed the same script. Zverev tried to fight back but had no answer to Sinner’s relentless pressure. A crisp forehand winner on match point sealed the victory, sending the Madrid crowd into raptures as Sinner celebrated his first title on Spanish soil.
This win completes an extraordinary streak: Paris 2025, followed by Indian Wells, Miami and Monte Carlo this season, and now Madrid 2026. No player in the Open Era had ever claimed five Masters 1000 crowns in a row. At just 24, Sinner has joined and then surpassed, the elite company of Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic as the youngest to reach finals at all nine Masters events.
As the clay season continues, all eyes turn to Rome. But for one night in Madrid, the spotlight belongs to Jannik Sinner, the first man in history to conquer five Masters 1000 titles back-to-back. Tennis may never see a streak quite like this again.
(More to follow)
Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven stories, while also reporting extensively on cricket and global sports. With over five years of first-hand journalism experience, she combines sharp editorial judgment with real-time sports storytelling across platforms. <br><br> Her reporting journey spans leading newsrooms including Thomson Reuters, India TV, BTVI, ET NOW, and CNBC TV18, where she has worked across breaking news, live match coverage, feature writing, interviews, video scripting, and anchoring. This multi-platform exposure has shaped her ability to deliver context-rich sports and business journalism tailored for both television and digital audiences. <br><br> Aachal has conducted and produced exclusive interviews with athletes and public figures such as India cricketer Dhruv Jurel, Indian women’s hockey captain Savita Punia, and industrialist Ratan Tata, along with several emerging and established sports personalities. Her body of work includes in-depth explainers, athlete profiles, emotionally resonant fan narratives, and data-backed match analysis across cricket, Olympic sports, and international competitions. <br><br> She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism from Symbiosis Institute of Media and Communication, Pune, and believes in reporting that is grounded in accuracy, clarity, and credibility. Her philosophy is simple: sports journalism should go beyond scores and statistics, capturing the human stories, pressure moments, and decisions that shape the game and the people who play it.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.