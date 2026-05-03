Jannik Sinner becomes first man in history to win five consecutive ATP Masters 1000 titles with Madrid Open 2026 win

Jannik Sinner etched his name into tennis history on Sunday, becoming the first man ever to win five consecutive ATP Masters 1000 titles. The world No. 1 crushed Alexander Zverev 6-1, 6-2 in just 57 minutes to lift the 2026 Mutua Madrid Open trophy at the Caja Mágica, capping an unprecedented run that has left the sport in awe.
The Italian superstar arrived in the final on the brink of greatness and delivered a near-perfect performance. He stormed to a 5-0 lead in the first set within 17 minutes, breaking the German twice with razor-sharp returns and rock-solid baseline power. Zverev, a two-time Madrid champion who thrives at altitude, could barely keep the ball in play. Sinner’s serve was flawless, he won over 80 per cent of first-serve points, and he added clever drop shots and pace changes to keep his rival guessing.
The second set followed the same script. Zverev tried to fight back but had no answer to Sinner’s relentless pressure. A crisp forehand winner on match point sealed the victory, sending the Madrid crowd into raptures as Sinner celebrated his first title on Spanish soil.
This win completes an extraordinary streak: Paris 2025, followed by Indian Wells, Miami and Monte Carlo this season, and now Madrid 2026. No player in the Open Era had ever claimed five Masters 1000 crowns in a row. At just 24, Sinner has joined and then surpassed, the elite company of Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic as the youngest to reach finals at all nine Masters events.
As the clay season continues, all eyes turn to Rome. But for one night in Madrid, the spotlight belongs to Jannik Sinner, the first man in history to conquer five Masters 1000 titles back-to-back. Tennis may never see a streak quite like this again.
(More to follow)