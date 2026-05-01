Jannik Sinner breaks Novak Djokovic's record; becomes youngest ever to reach finals at all nine ATP Masters 1000 events

Jannik Sinner continued his incredible run on Friday by reaching the final of the 2026 Mutua Madrid Open, making him the youngest player in history to advance to the title match at every one of the nine ATP Masters 1000 tournaments. He is the fourth man overall to achieve the rare feat.
The world No.1 defeated France’s Arthur Fils 6-2, 6-4 in straight sets at the Caja Mágica. At just 24 years old, Sinner is the youngest to join an elite group that includes Roger Federer, Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal.