Jannik Sinner breaks Novak Djokovic's record; becomes youngest ever to reach finals at all nine ATP Masters 1000 events

Jannik Sinner has also become only the third man to reach the final of the first four Masters events of a single season, following Federer in 2006 and Nadal in 2011. With eight Masters 1000 titles already to his name.

Aachal Maniyar
Published1 May 2026, 09:47 PM IST
Jannik Sinner celebrates beating France's Arthur Fils during their 2026 ATP Tour Madrid Open tennis tournament semi-final singles match at the Caja Magica.
Jannik Sinner celebrates beating France's Arthur Fils during their 2026 ATP Tour Madrid Open tennis tournament semi-final singles match at the Caja Magica.(AFP)

Jannik Sinner continued his incredible run on Friday by reaching the final of the 2026 Mutua Madrid Open, making him the youngest player in history to advance to the title match at every one of the nine ATP Masters 1000 tournaments. He is the fourth man overall to achieve the rare feat.

The world No.1 defeated France’s Arthur Fils 6-2, 6-4 in straight sets at the Caja Mágica. At just 24 years old, Sinner is the youngest to join an elite group that includes Roger Federer, Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal.

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About the Author

Aachal Maniyar

Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven stories, while also reporting extensively on cricket and global sports. With over five years of first-hand journalism experience, she combines sharp editorial judgment with real-time sports storytelling across platforms. <br><br> Her reporting journey spans leading newsrooms including Thomson Reuters, India TV, BTVI, ET NOW, and CNBC TV18, where she has worked across breaking news, live match coverage, feature writing, interviews, video scripting, and anchoring. This multi-platform exposure has shaped her ability to deliver context-rich sports and business journalism tailored for both television and digital audiences. <br><br> Aachal has conducted and produced exclusive interviews with athletes and public figures such as India cricketer Dhruv Jurel, Indian women’s hockey captain Savita Punia, and industrialist Ratan Tata, along with several emerging and established sports personalities. Her body of work includes in-depth explainers, athlete profiles, emotionally resonant fan narratives, and data-backed match analysis across cricket, Olympic sports, and international competitions. <br><br> She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism from Symbiosis Institute of Media and Communication, Pune, and believes in reporting that is grounded in accuracy, clarity, and credibility. Her philosophy is simple: sports journalism should go beyond scores and statistics, capturing the human stories, pressure moments, and decisions that shape the game and the people who play it.

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