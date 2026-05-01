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Jannik Sinner breaks Novak Djokovic's record; becomes youngest ever to reach finals at all nine ATP Masters 1000 events

Jannik Sinner has also become only the third man to reach the final of the first four Masters events of a single season, following Federer in 2006 and Nadal in 2011. With eight Masters 1000 titles already to his name.

Aachal Maniyar
Published1 May 2026, 09:47 PM IST
Jannik Sinner celebrates beating France's Arthur Fils during their 2026 ATP Tour Madrid Open tennis tournament semi-final singles match at the Caja Magica.
Jannik Sinner celebrates beating France's Arthur Fils during their 2026 ATP Tour Madrid Open tennis tournament semi-final singles match at the Caja Magica.(AFP)
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Jannik Sinner continued his incredible run on Friday by reaching the final of the 2026 Mutua Madrid Open, making him the youngest player in history to advance to the title match at every one of the nine ATP Masters 1000 tournaments. He is the fourth man overall to achieve the rare feat.

The world No.1 defeated France’s Arthur Fils 6-2, 6-4 in straight sets at the Caja Mágica. At just 24 years old, Sinner is the youngest to join an elite group that includes Roger Federer, Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal.

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About the Author

Aachal Maniyar

Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven ...Read More

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