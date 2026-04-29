Jannik Sinner storms into Madrid Open semifinals, crushing teen sensation Rafael Jodar’s dream run

Jannik Sinner put an end to the fairytale run of 19-year-old home favourite Rafael Jodar at the Madrid Open on Wednesday, winning 6-2, 7-6 (0) in a high-quality clash at the Caja Mágica. The victory not only extended Sinner’s winning streak at the Masters 1000 level to 26 but also marked a special achievement. The Italian has now reached the semifinals at all nine ATP Masters 1000 tournaments.
Rafael Jodar had captured the imagination of Spanish tennis fans this clay season. Fresh off his first ATP title in Marrakesh and a semifinal appearance in Barcelona, the teenager pushed Sinner hard in the quarterfinals before the top seed’s experience and firepower proved too much. Just one year ago, Jodar was still playing college tennis for the University of Virginia and sat at No. 687 in the world rankings. When the new rankings drop on Monday, he will break into the top 35 for the first time, a meteoric rise that has turned heads across the tour.
While the scoreline may appear straightforward, Jannik Sinner faced genuine resistance from the fearless teenager. Rafael Jodar matched the world No. 1’s pace off the ground, particularly on the forehand side, and created multiple opportunities on return.
In the opening set, Sinner was forced to save break points in a marathon service game at 2-2. After weathering the storm, he broke Jodar’s serve late to close out the set 6-2 in 44 minutes. The second set followed a similar script. Backed by a passionate Spanish crowd, Jodar generated five break points but could not convert any as Sinner held firm to level at 4-4.
The tiebreak was one-sided. Sinner raised his level dramatically, winning the final 11 points of the contest to claim a 7-0 tiebreak victory and advance to the last four.
Jannik Sinner will meet either Czech Jiri Lehecka or Frenchman Arthur Fils in Friday’s semifinal. The 23-year-old has looked increasingly dominant on clay throughout 2026, combining powerful baseline play with improved mobility and composure under pressure.
For Jodar, the defeat marks the end of an unforgettable week but also the beginning of what promises to be a bright career. His ability to compete toe-to-toe with the best players in the world on his favoured surface has drawn widespread praise from the tennis community.
Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven stories, while also reporting extensively on cricket and global sports. With over five years of first-hand journalism experience, she combines sharp editorial judgment with real-time sports storytelling across platforms. <br><br> Her reporting journey spans leading newsrooms including Thomson Reuters, India TV, BTVI, ET NOW, and CNBC TV18, where she has worked across breaking news, live match coverage, feature writing, interviews, video scripting, and anchoring. This multi-platform exposure has shaped her ability to deliver context-rich sports and business journalism tailored for both television and digital audiences. <br><br> Aachal has conducted and produced exclusive interviews with athletes and public figures such as India cricketer Dhruv Jurel, Indian women’s hockey captain Savita Punia, and industrialist Ratan Tata, along with several emerging and established sports personalities. Her body of work includes in-depth explainers, athlete profiles, emotionally resonant fan narratives, and data-backed match analysis across cricket, Olympic sports, and international competitions. <br><br> She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism from Symbiosis Institute of Media and Communication, Pune, and believes in reporting that is grounded in accuracy, clarity, and credibility. Her philosophy is simple: sports journalism should go beyond scores and statistics, capturing the human stories, pressure moments, and decisions that shape the game and the people who play it.
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