Jannik Sinner storms into Madrid Open semifinals, crushing teen sensation Rafael Jodar’s dream run

Jannik Sinner put an end to the fairytale run of 19-year-old home favourite Rafael Jodar at the Madrid Open on Wednesday, winning 6-2, 7-6 (0) in a high-quality clash at the Caja Mágica. The victory not only extended Sinner’s winning streak at the Masters 1000 level to 26 but also marked a special achievement. The Italian has now reached the semifinals at all nine ATP Masters 1000 tournaments.

Rafael Jodar's dream run ends Rafael Jodar had captured the imagination of Spanish tennis fans this clay season. Fresh off his first ATP title in Marrakesh and a semifinal appearance in Barcelona, the teenager pushed Sinner hard in the quarterfinals before the top seed’s experience and firepower proved too much. Just one year ago, Jodar was still playing college tennis for the University of Virginia and sat at No. 687 in the world rankings. When the new rankings drop on Monday, he will break into the top 35 for the first time, a meteoric rise that has turned heads across the tour.

Jannik Sinner tested but never broke in a tense battle While the scoreline may appear straightforward, Jannik Sinner faced genuine resistance from the fearless teenager. Rafael Jodar matched the world No. 1’s pace off the ground, particularly on the forehand side, and created multiple opportunities on return.

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In the opening set, Sinner was forced to save break points in a marathon service game at 2-2. After weathering the storm, he broke Jodar’s serve late to close out the set 6-2 in 44 minutes. The second set followed a similar script. Backed by a passionate Spanish crowd, Jodar generated five break points but could not convert any as Sinner held firm to level at 4-4.

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The tiebreak was one-sided. Sinner raised his level dramatically, winning the final 11 points of the contest to claim a 7-0 tiebreak victory and advance to the last four.

Jannik Sinner to face Lehecka or Fils in semifinal showdown Jannik Sinner will meet either Czech Jiri Lehecka or Frenchman Arthur Fils in Friday’s semifinal. The 23-year-old has looked increasingly dominant on clay throughout 2026, combining powerful baseline play with improved mobility and composure under pressure.

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For Jodar, the defeat marks the end of an unforgettable week but also the beginning of what promises to be a bright career. His ability to compete toe-to-toe with the best players in the world on his favoured surface has drawn widespread praise from the tennis community.