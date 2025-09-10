Jasmine Tookes opens up about second pregnancy, prepares to welcome baby boy: ‘I have a couple more months…’

Jasmine Tookes is ready to welcome her baby boy and second child with husband, Juan David Borrero. In her latest interaction with People magazine, the supermodel opened up about her second pregnancy.

Advertisement

Jasmine Tookes on second pregnancy: ‘Couple more months to go’ Jasmine Tooks told People magazine that her second pregnancy is “going great”. However, she also admitted that it is “a little bit harder” for her to manage things as she has to pay equal attention to her daughter, Mia Victoria. “She's 2 and a half, [and] is just also needing a ton of attention and love,” Tookes said.

Despite her professional engagements, Tookes said she tries her best “to relax when I can”. "I have a couple more months to go, and the new baby boy will be here soon,” she added excitedly. Almost two years after marriage to Juan David Borrero, Jasmine Tookes gave birth to their daughter, Mia, in February 2023.

Advertisement

Tookes looks forward to “a special moment” The supermodel said that she experienced unparalleled physical exhaustion during the initial stage of her second pregnancy.

"I felt the boy was much harder in the first trimester,” the 34-year-old told People. "But I've asked a couple of friends, and they also have boys, and their first trimester was really hard,” she added.

Although Jasmine Tookes felt extremely tired and nauseous during the “first three months” of this second pregnancy, she assured that she was better now. “I made it through, and now, I'm feeling good,” Tookes told the outlet.

And as far as planning and preparation are concerned, Jasmine says she has kept everything “really, really chill”.

She was excited to add that her husband’s family will be in town for two to three months. “It's going to be such a special moment. It'll be nice to have that support along with my mom and my family,” she said.

Advertisement

FAQs When did Jasmine Tookes marry Juan David Borrero? Jasmine Tookes tied the knot with Juan David Borrero on September 4, 2021.

When did Jasmine Tookes give birth to her daughter? Jasmine Tookes gave birth to her daughter, Mia, in February 2023.