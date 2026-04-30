Jayson Tatum surpasses Kobe Bryant for second-most playoff points in NBA history before age 29

The Boston Celtics fell to the Philadelphia 76ers in Game 5 of their first-round playoff series on Tuesday, yet a significant individual achievement marked the evening for All-Star forward Jayson Tatum.
The Celtics announced that Jayson Tatum has officially surpassed Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant for the second-most points in NBA playoff history prior to turning 29 years old. Notably, Tatum now trails only LeBron James on the all-time list.
The announcement, made Tuesday night following Game 5, highlighted Jayson Tatum’s rapid ascent in NBA history. At just 28 years old, the former Duke standout has already appeared in 126 playoff games across nine seasons, including five Eastern Conference Finals and two NBA Finals appearances.
In the process, Tatum has also moved ahead of Hall of Famer Manu Ginobili and former MVP Russell Westbrook on the all-time playoff scoring leaderboard.
Tatum is now sitting at 3,056 playoff points before his 29th birthday next March. He trails only LeBron James (3,871 points) on the all-time list.
Despite the team’s loss, Jayson Tatum delivered a well-rounded performance, recording 24 points, 16 rebounds, and four assists.
Following the contest, Tatum addressed the 76ers’ defensive intensity, “First of all, give them credit. They played well. And yeah, a few looks that we felt good about that we just didn’t make. But sometimes that happens. You know, it’s just tough. Not scoring the way you want to puts a lot of pressure on your defense, and they made some plays at the other end.”
The Celtics’ offensive struggles were particularly evident from beyond the arc, as the team shot just 11-for-39 (28%) from three-point range. This marks a continuation of a concerning trend for Boston, which now stands at 1-7 at home this season when shooting below 30% from deep.
The Celtics will have an opportunity to close out the series on the road in Game 6 on Thursday. Should they fail to secure the win, the series will return to Boston for a potential Game 7 on Saturday.
With Jayson Tatum achieving this latest historical milestone, the Celtics carry added motivation as they seek to advance in the postseason.
Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven stories, while also reporting extensively on cricket and global sports. With over five years of first-hand journalism experience, she combines sharp editorial judgment with real-time sports storytelling across platforms. <br><br> Her reporting journey spans leading newsrooms including Thomson Reuters, India TV, BTVI, ET NOW, and CNBC TV18, where she has worked across breaking news, live match coverage, feature writing, interviews, video scripting, and anchoring. This multi-platform exposure has shaped her ability to deliver context-rich sports and business journalism tailored for both television and digital audiences. <br><br> Aachal has conducted and produced exclusive interviews with athletes and public figures such as India cricketer Dhruv Jurel, Indian women’s hockey captain Savita Punia, and industrialist Ratan Tata, along with several emerging and established sports personalities. Her body of work includes in-depth explainers, athlete profiles, emotionally resonant fan narratives, and data-backed match analysis across cricket, Olympic sports, and international competitions. <br><br> She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism from Symbiosis Institute of Media and Communication, Pune, and believes in reporting that is grounded in accuracy, clarity, and credibility. Her philosophy is simple: sports journalism should go beyond scores and statistics, capturing the human stories, pressure moments, and decisions that shape the game and the people who play it.
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