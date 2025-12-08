JD Vance faces backlash over ‘mass migration’ remark as critics target wife Usha with ‘back to India’ jibe

US Vice President JD Vance was told to send his wife, Second Lady Usha Vance, back to India after the 41-year-old commented on “mass migration” in the United States. JD Vance’s comments came after a construction owner hailed ICE’s (US Immigration and Customs Enforcement) presence in Louisiana.

JD Vance’s ‘American Dream’ remark backfires “Mass migration is theft of the American Dream,” US Vice President JD Vance said, in a response to a Louisiana construction owner on X, formerly Twitter. The construction owner said his business significantly improved in Louisiana after ICE in the state.

“No immigrants want to go to work. And it is so amazing. I’ve gotten more calls in the last week than I’ve gotten in the last three months,” he said in a video posted by an account named the ICE of TikTok on X.

JD Vance replied by saying: “It has always been this way, and every position paper, think tank piece, and econometric study suggesting otherwise is paid for by the people getting rich off of the old system.”

“That means you have to send Usha, her Indian family, and your biracial kids back to India,” author and commentator Wajahat Ali wrote in his response to the US Vice President.

Usha Vance was born and raised in San Diego, California. Her parents had immigrated to the US from Andhra Pradesh, India, in the late 1970s, per Reuters. Usha’s parents are currently academics in San Diego.

JD Vance and Usha Vance’s marriage JD and Usha Vance tied the knot in 2014. The couple shares three children: Ewan, Vivek and Mirabel. The US Vice President recently opened up about his marriage to Usha during an NBC interview.

“I think that we kind of get a kick out of it,” Vance said. Usha Vance was recently spotted without her wedding ring during a visit to a military base with First Lady Melania Trump. The absence of her ring sparked divorce rumors.

To which JD Vance said: “Our marriage is as strong as it’s ever been”. He also said that he was grateful to Usha for the “sacrifices” she made to support his political career over the years.

FAQs 1. Why was JD Vance told to “send Usha back to India”? The backlash came after JD Vance commented that “mass migration is theft of the American Dream.” Critics argued his stance was hypocritical since his wife, Usha Vance, is the daughter of Indian immigrants, and some used her heritage to call out the remark.