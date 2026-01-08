JD Vance jokes RFK Jr forgot Graeter’s ice cream in new US food pyramid

US Vice President JD Vance has made his love for ice-cream evident once again, this time tagging Health Secretary Robert F Kennedy Jr. in a post where he claimed that the latter missed out 'one dietary staple' from the food pyramid released Wednesday -- A tub of Graeter's Ice Cream.

“hey @SecKennedy this new food pyramid is solid but you forgot to include one dietary staple:” Vance said in his post.

RFK Jr released the US' new dietary recommendations on Wednesday, wherein he asked Americans to consume more protein and full-fat dairy and decrease the consumption of added sugar.

Advertisement

Also Read | JD Vance speaks out after break-in attempt at Ohio home

Vance, who often uses social media to joke on himself, his MAGA friends, or his opponents, did not let the opportunity slip by and told RFK Jr, that the Graeter's ice cream should have been a part of his food pyramid.

Vance's love for Graeter's Ice Cream Vance has earlier professed his love for the unique French pot ice-cream Graeter's, a company based out of Cincinnati, makes.

He discussed his love for the brand in a podcast called The Katie Miller Podcast. Katie is the wife of Trump's deputy chief of staff, Stephen Miller.

While speaking about what makes Graeter's unique, Vance said, “If you hold a pint of Graeter’s in your hand and then you hold a pint of like Breyers at a grocery store, the graters is literally, like, twice as heavy because it’s so calorie dense, so that’s one of the reasons why it tastes better.”

Advertisement

On another occasion, when Graeter's and Skyline Chili announced a collaboration to come up with a chili-flavoured ice cream, Vance reposted the news and said, "President Trump and I will stop this."

Details from the food pyramid: The guidelines emphasize consumption of fresh vegetables, whole grains and dairy products, long advised as part of a healthy eating plan. Officials released a new graphic depicting an inverted version of the long-abandoned food pyramid, with protein, dairy, healthy fats and fruits and vegetables at the top and whole grains at the bottom.

Also Read | US replaces MyPlate with new food pyramid under RFK Jr.’s health agenda

But they also take a new stance on “highly processed” foods, and refined carbohydrates, urging consumers to avoid “packaged, prepared, ready-to-eat or other foods that are salty or sweet, such as chips, cookies and candy." That's a different term for ultra-processed foods, the tasty, energy-dense products that make up more than half the calories in the US diet and have been linked to chronic diseases such as diabetes and obesity.

Advertisement