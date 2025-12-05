JD Vance laughs off Usha’s ‘missing ring’ frenzy in social media: ‘Our marriage is as strong as it’s ever been’

US Vice President JD Vance says he and Usha Vance laugh at the rumors surrounding their marriage, telling NBC News that chatter sparked by the second lady's recent ring-less photos has become more amusing than stressful.

‘Our marriage is as strong as it’s ever been’ Speaking to the news outlet on Thursday (December 4), Vance said the couple was not bothered by the viral chatter that erupted last month when Usha Vance was seen without her ring during a visit to a military base with First Lady Melania Trump.

“I think that we kind of get a kick out of it,” Vance said. “With anything in life, you take the good with the bad. … Our marriage is as strong as it’s ever been.”

The vice president added that Usha Vance has adjusted well to her role as second lady, calling it “kind of cool to see how she’s developed and evolved.”

Viral moment over ‘ringless’ appearance The gossip mill intensified after images circulated of Usha Vance’s ringless hand, prompting speculation on social media.

Asked whether the coverage had been difficult for the couple, Vance laughed off: “It’s funny. I actually don’t think that it’s tough,” he said.

Vance says they refuse to stress over it Vance described a recent moment when his wife realized she had forgotten her rings again while rushing to the White House for an event.

“She was like, ‘Oh, if I don’t go back and get them, there’s going to be some ridiculous psycho who talks about it on social media,’” Vance recalled.

“And I was like, let them. It’s not even worth the trip to run back upstairs.”

He said: “We actually have a little bit of fun with it,” Vance added. “We thought that whole viral social media cycle was kind of funny.”

‘A sacrifice we signed up for’ While dismissing the ring-related speculation, Vance acknowledged that public life can be demanding.

“There are certainly ways in which it’s difficult on the family. I’m not going to pretend that it isn’t,” he said.