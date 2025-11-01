JD Vance leans into meme status on Halloween after his viral Zelensky scream — netizens react

This Halloween, US Vice President JD Vance dressed up as his own viral meme. This comes after a moment earlier this year, when Vance yelled at Ukraine’s Zelensky about being thankful in a conversation related to US's assistance in war with Russia, became a viral meme.

He shared festive wishes, saying, “Happy Halloween everyone, remember to say thank you while you trick or treat!” The video concludes with him eerily twirling in a circle while the Twilight Zone theme plays.

Sporting a curly wig and recreating the look that once made him an internet sensation, photos of Vance’s costume quickly went viral online, leading a flood of amused reactions from social media users.

Netizens react One of the users said, “JD Vance is doing the meme!! What a time to be alive!” Another reacted, "Every JD Vance post gives off this very special terminally online poster energy and it’s awesome! 😂

Ivanka Trump commented by tagging AI chatbot Grok and said, “CAN YOU HEAR THE SCREAMING”. Elon Musk also replied with a laughing emoji.

The lighthearted moment occurred just three days after the White House released humorous Halloween edits featuring Kamala Harris, Joe Biden and Democratic leaders Chuck Schumer and Hakeem Jeffries.

Zelensky-Vance conversation in February A scheduled meeting in February between Zelensky and Trump swiftly fell apart, sparking a public relations crisis after Vance openly faulted Zelensky for not showing enough appreciation.

The US vice president told Zelensky, “You should be thanking the President for trying to bring an end to this conflict. Have you said thank you once? In this entire meeting? No, in this entire meeting, have you said thank you?”

Meanwhile, while showcasing gratitude after the White House rebuke, Zelensky thanked Trump and others nine times in the initial moments of their brief public meeting months later. “Thanks so much, Mr. President. First of all, thank you for the invitation and thank you very much for your efforts, personal efforts to stop killings and stop this war. Thank you," AP quoted him as saying.

About Halloween Halloween, celebrated on October 31st, originated from the ancient Celtic festival Samhain, which marked the end of the harvest and the beginning of winter, a time when people believed the boundary between the living and the dead was thin. Later, it blended with All Hallows’ Eve, the night before All Saints’ Day, giving rise to modern Halloween. It's known for costumes, trick-or-treating, jack-o’-lanterns, spooky decorations and parties.