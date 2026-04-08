JD Vance’s awkward moment: Trump sends call to voicemail during live rally in Hungary | Watch

US Vice President JD Vance found himself in an awkward situation during a public event in Hungary after his attempt to call US President Donald Trump live on stage briefly went unanswered, according to a report by the Daily Mail.

As per the report, Vance told the audience he planned to connect them with Trump during his speech. “I actually had a special guest that asked that I give him a phone call,” he said, while handling his phone on stage. Anticipating the risk, he added, “Let’s hope he actually answers, but this is going to be very embarrassing.”

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However, when Vance dialled the number, the call was immediately sent to voicemail, the media outlet reported. The moment created an awkward pause, with the Vice President briefly unsure how to proceed.

Attempting to recover, Vance said, “Okay, try one more time,” and redialled. After a few seconds, he told the audience, “It’s ringing. It’s progress.”

Moments later, Trump answered the call, drawing loud cheers from the crowd. Vance then put the phone on speaker, allowing the President to address the audience.

“I love Hungary, and I love that Viktor — he’s a fantastic man,” Trump said, referring to Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán.

Visit Amid Political And Diplomatic Stakes Vance was in Hungary to support Orbán ahead of elections, a move that underscores growing political alignment between the two leaders.

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The trip comes at a time of heightened geopolitical tensions, particularly between the United States and Iran, making every public engagement by senior US officials closely watched.

Iran Deadline And Escalating Rhetoric

According to the Daily Mail report, Trump had earlier issued a stark warning to Iran, setting a deadline tied to developments around the Strait of Hormuz.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump said “a whole civilization will die tonight” if tensions escalated further, while also leaving room for a potential diplomatic breakthrough.

The deadline, set for 8 pm ET on Tuesday (5:30 am, Wednesday), has intensified global attention on the situation.

US Strikes And Rising Conflict

The Daily Mail further reported that US forces struck Iran’s Kharg Island, a critical oil export hub, targeting multiple strategic sites.

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Around 50 locations — including bunkers, radar systems and ammunition storage facilities — were hit, according to officials cited in the report. Visuals circulating online appeared to show significant damage.

The strikes followed Iran’s reported rejection of a temporary ceasefire proposal conveyed through intermediaries, Reuters reported separately.

Iran has since launched retaliatory attacks on petrochemical infrastructure, raising concerns about further escalation.

Vance Questioned On Negotiations

At an earlier press conference in Budapest, Vance was asked about the status of US-Iran negotiations, according to the Daily Mail.

He said he had just received a message from US envoy Steve Witkoff but declined to comment immediately, saying he needed to review it first.

Pressed further by reporters referencing developments around Kharg Island, Vance did not provide additional details.

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A Viral Moment Amid High-Stakes Developments While the awkward phone call moment quickly went viral, it unfolded against a backdrop of significant geopolitical developments.

The brief lapse — Trump not answering the call initially — stood out during an otherwise high-stakes diplomatic moment.