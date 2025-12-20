Jeffrey Epstein scandal: 5 chilling documentaries and where to watch them | Full list of OTT platforms, trailers

The US Justice Department has released an initial tranche of long-awaited documents linked to disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein, reigniting global scrutiny of one of the most disturbing abuse scandals in recent history.

The files — which include photographs, videos and investigative material — were made public after Congress passed legislation mandating their full release by Friday. However, the Department of Justice (DOJ) has drawn criticism from Democrats and some Republicans, who accuse it of failing to meet its legal obligations after officials said not all documents could be released by the deadline. Many of the thousands of pages made public are also heavily redacted.

The first batch of documents names and depicts several high-profile individuals, including former US President Bill Clinton, Britain’s Prince Andrew (Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor), and musicians Mick Jagger and Michael Jackson, BBC reported.

Legal experts have stressed that being named or pictured in the files does not imply wrongdoing. Many individuals referenced in the documents, as well as in earlier Epstein-related disclosures, have denied any involvement in criminal activity.

As renewed public interest surrounds Epstein, his convicted associate Ghislaine Maxwell, and the broader network alleged to have enabled abuse, several documentaries offer deeper insight into the case, the investigations, and the survivors’ accounts.

Surviving Jeffrey Epstein Where to watch: The series is made up of four episodes and brings testimony from victims about how Epstein allegedly abused vulnerable young women for many years.

2. Prince Andrew: Banished Where to watch: Channel 4, UK / broadcast on the platforms that carry Channel 4 programmes

Prince Andrew and his connection to Epstein: The impact of Prince Andrew's connection with Epstein is the focus of this documentary, exploring how the controversy ignited with the BBC Newsnight interview and how it affected his reputation with the public.

3. Jeffrey Epstein: Filthy Rich Where to watch: Netflix

Grounded on a book series created by James Patterson, it examines Epstein’s ascent, loopholes which helped him evade the law, and survivors who fought on to bring him to justice also after his death.

4. Ghislaine Maxwell : L' Where to watch on TV: Peacock This particular documentary delves into Maxwell’s involvement with Epstein’s circle of influence, her sentencing for sex trafficking, as well as her role in soliciting and grooming these victims.

5. Epstein’s Shadow: Ghislaine Maxwell Where to watch: Sky Documentaries / NOW