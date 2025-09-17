Jerry Greenfield quits Ben & Jerry’s after 47 years, slams parent company Unilever on exit

Jerry Greenfield, co-founder of Ben & Jerry’s, has announced his resignation from the ice cream company after 47 years. The 73-year-old revealed the details of his resignation in a statement released late Tuesday on X, citing disagreements with parent company Unilever over the brand’s social and political advocacy.

Advertisement

Jerry Greenfield resigns from Ben & Jerry’s “It’s with a broken heart that I’ve decided I can no longer, in good conscience, and after 47 years, remain an employee at Ben & Jerry’s,” Greenfield said in a statement shared on X by fellow co-founder Ben Cohen. He described the decision as one of the hardest decisions of his life, adding that the company he helped build no longer has the independence it once did.

Advertisement

Business Insider reported that Greenfield said that when Ben & Jerry’s was sold to Unilever in 2000 for $326 million, the deal included provisions allowing the brand to continue advocating on social issues. That independence, he argued, has since been nonexistent.

Disputes with Unilever According to the BBC, tensions between Ben & Jerry’s and its parent company surfaced in 2021, when the brand announced it would stop selling ice cream in Israeli settlements in the West Bank. The move triggered legal disputes and drew sharp reactions, including from The Magnum Ice Cream Company.

Advertisement

“Standing up for the values of justice, equity, and our shared humanity has never been more important, and yet Ben & Jerry’s has been silenced,” Greenfield said, accusing Unilever of sidelining the brand to avoid controversy.

Unilever responds Unilever, which is currently spinning off its ice cream division, thanked Greenfield for his decades of service. The CBC reported that a spokesperson of The Magnum Ice Cream Company said about Greenfield's comments, “We disagree with his perspective.” The statement highlighted Unilever's efforts to keep both co-founders engaged in the brand’s direction.

Legacy of Ben & Jerry’s Since its founding in 1978, Ben & Jerry’s has become known for blending ice cream flavors with activism. Past releases include “Yes Pecan,” honoring Barack Obama’s 2009 campaign, and “Change is Brewing,” released in 2021 to support calls for police reform.

Advertisement

Greenfield closed his statement by saying, “It was always about more than just ice cream; it was a way to spread love and fight for a better world.”

FAQs Who is Jerry Greenfield? Jerry Greenfield is the co-founder of Ben & Jerry’s, the ice cream company he launched with Ben Cohen in 1978.

Why did Jerry Greenfield resign from Ben & Jerry’s? He said Unilever, which bought the brand in 2000, no longer allows the independence to advocate on social issues.

What was the biggest dispute between Ben & Jerry’s and Unilever? A 2021 decision to stop sales in Israeli settlements in the West Bank triggered legal battles and political backlash.

What will happen to Ben & Jerry’s now? Unilever says it remains committed to the brand’s mission and is spinning off its ice cream business as a standalone company.