Jessie J hugs Kate Middleton at Royal Albert Hall: ‘Just recently gone through cancer’

Kate Middleton and Jessie J shared an emotional embrace at the Royal Variety Performance at London's Royal Albert Hall on 19 November, reports People magazine. Both the Princess of Wales and the Flashlight singer were diagnosed with cancer in the past.

Also Read | US weather: Winter storm warning issued across multiple counties

Jessie J hugs Kate Middleton at Royal Albert Hall Along with her husband, Prince William, the Princess of Wales made her first red carpet appearance in two years at the Royal Albert Hall. Singer Jessie J, who fought breast cancer, hugged Kate Middleton as they ran into each other at the event.

“Mum to mum, who has just recently gone through cancer, I just wanted to give her a hug,” Jessie told The Independent. “We acknowledged that it’s something that is not easy to go through, especially in the public eye,” the Price Tag hitmaker added.

Kate Middleton revealed she was undergoing treatment for cancer in 2024. She completed her chemotherapy in September of the same year.

Jessie J’s and Kate Middleton’s surgeries Jessie, whose real name is Jessica Cornish, revealed in June this year that she underwent a mastectomy for her treatment, per People. She said she postponed a second operation due to her autumn tour.

In March 2024, Kate Middleton opened up about her surgery in an emotional video. "In January, I underwent major abdominal surgery in London, and at the time, it was thought that my condition was non-cancerous," she said.

Middleton later said she was “blown away by all the kind messages of support and encouragement” she received after she made her cancer diagnosis public.

"It really has made the world of difference to William and me and has helped us both through some of the harder times,” she said.

At the Royal Variety Performance, Kate Middleton and Prince William met Paddington Bear and also interacted with kids.

FAQs Where did Jessie J meet Kate Middleton? Jessie J met Kate Middleton at the Royal Variety Performance at London's Royal Albert Hall.

What was Jessie J diagnosed with? Jessie J was diagnosed with breast cancer.