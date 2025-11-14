Jim Avila’s net worth: Former ABC News senior correspondent dies at 69. How much did he earn?

Jim Avila, a former ABC News senior correspondent known for his investigative journalism, passed away on 12 November at the age of 69 after a battle with prolonged illness. ABC News President Almin Karamehmedovic announced Jim’s passing in an email to staff.

Also Read | ICE gets largest share of 50,000 federal worker hires under Trump

Jim Avila’s net worth Jim Avila specialized in politics, justice, law and consumer investigations. Apart from covering the White House during President Barack Obama's second term, Jim Avila was one of ABC’s "20/20" correspondents in Los Angeles. He had received the prestigious Merriman Award from the White House Correspondents Association for his coverage of diplomatic relations between the United States and Cuba.

"Jim was a gifted journalist and a generous colleague," the ABC News president said. Avila also earned two National Emmy Awards and five Edward R Murrow Awards, per ABC.

While there are no public records of Jim Avila’s net worth, an ABC News correspondent earns between $48,000 and $85,000 per year on average, reports Merca 2.0.

Jim Avila’s contribution to journalism Almin Karamehmedovic lauded Jim Avila’s dedication and love for journalism. Karamehmedovic said, Jim "continued to contribute to journalism through opinion writing and local reporting” despite bad health.

"We send our heartfelt condolences to his family, including his three children, Jamie, Jenny, and Evan," Karamehmedovic added. Jim Avila’s coverage of the Peru drug wars and Mayor Harold Washington’s death earned him three Peter Lisagor Awards. Jim Avila was also honored with the Cine Golden Eagle Award, the Mongerson Prize and five Chicago-area Emmy Awards.

Avila was also named a 2019 Hall of Fame honoree by the National Association of Hispanic Journalists. He was recently working as a senior investigative reporter at KGTV, the ABC affiliate based in San Diego.

FAQs When did Jim Avila die? Jim Avila passed away on 12 November.

What awards did Jim Avila win for his contribution to journalism? Jim Avila won the Merriman Award, two National Emmy Awards and five Edward R Murrow Awards, among other accolades, for his lifelong contribution to journalism.

How many children does Jim Avila have? Jim Avila has three children: a daughter, Jenny, and two sons, Jamie and Evan.