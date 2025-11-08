Jimmy Kimmel abruptly cancels late-night show due to ‘personal matter’: Key details here

Viewers tuning in to watch Thursday night's episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live! got an unusual surprise as the show got cancelled at the last minute, while ABC aired a repeat of the October 28 episode, featuring Tessa Thompson, Daymond John and The Beths, US Weekly reported.

Advertisement

Since no announcement was made before the change, it led to major confusion among the fans and sparked conversation on social media.

Also Read | Savannah Chrisley says she plans to restart weight-loss injections

Jimmy Kimmel episode cancelled: What to know? It is being said that the episode was postponed due to a "personal matter" involving the show's host, Deadline reported. As of now, it remains unclear why the episode was not recorded.

Fans, who were expected to attend the recording of the episode at the El Capitan Theatre, have been sent a message stating that it has been "postponed". Also, they were informed that they will be provided tickets for a future taping.

Among the celebrities who were scheduled to appear on Thursday night's episode were Malice star David Duchovny, Stranger Things' fame Joe Keery and Madison Beer.

Advertisement

Madison Beer reacts Beer, who is currently dating Los Angeles Chargers' Justin Herbert, later addressed the matter on social media. “Due to unforeseen circumstances, ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live!’ needed to reschedule my performance that was originally set to air tonight to a later date," she wrote on her Instagram Stories.

Beer stated that she will provide further details regarding the timing later. "I can’t wait for you all to see it,” she added.

On social media, several fans expressed their views on the show. Recalling what happened in September, one person stated that "any missed tapings makes me anxious."

"I hope it’s not due to a family emergency and everything is okay," another added.

A third person speculated that a guest might have cancelled at the last minute, while the makers were unable to "find a replacement."

Advertisement

"I wish the show would be transparent to why it was canceled," the person added.

A few months ago, Jimmy Kimmel Live! was temporarily taken off air after the show's host sparked a major controversy over his comments regarding the assassination of conservative political activist Charlie Kirk.

When the show marked its return, Kimmel highlighted that his intention was never to hurt anyone and even expressed condolences to Kirk’s family.

FAQs Why was the November 6 episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live! cancelled? For now, it is being said that the recording was pulled at the last minute due to a "personal matter" involving the host.

Who all were scheduled to appear on Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Thursday night? David Duchovny, Joe Keery, and Madison Beer were set to appear.

Advertisement