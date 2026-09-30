Jimmy Kimmel asks Mamdani to send Trump their selfie — Here’s what the NYC mayor said

New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani rejected late-night host Jimmy Kimmel’s request to send President Donald Trump a selfie of the pair during his appearance on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!”, while also revealing details about his communication with the US president.

Advertisement

Kimmel, a vocal Trump critic, asked Mamdani about his relationship with Trump and whether the two had “hit it off immediately” or whether the mayor had deliberately sought to “charm” the President.

“How did you do that, and can you help me?” Kimmel asked.

Mamdani responded with a brief: “Sorry, brother.”

“Like if you texted him a selfie of us right now,” Kimmel said.

Mamdani laughed but rejected the suggestion.

“Jimmy, I love you, but I love housing more,” Mamdani replied.

What Mamdani said about his relationship with Trump Mamdani said his relationship with Trump is based on finding areas where they can work together despite their political differences.

“The president and I have many disagreements, but one thing we do agree on is this city and how much we love this city,” Mamdani said.

Advertisement

He explained that since his first meeting with Trump, his approach has been to focus conversations on issues affecting New Yorkers rather than their personal or political differences.

“I was just thinking of how can we make this meeting not about us, but about New Yorkers,” Mamdani said.

“How can we spend that time talking about the things that could make life in this city a little bit easier?”

Mamdani said that approach has continued during meetings at both the White House and Gracie Mansion.

Mamdani reveals what he texts Trump about The mayor also disclosed that he and Trump remain in contact from time to time.

“From time to time, we're in communication, and it's about Sunnyside Yard, and it's about how we can deliver for the city,” he said.

Advertisement

Sunnyside Yard is a major redevelopment proposal involving the construction of a platform over a rail yard and the development of 12,000 homes.

Mamdani said the project was one of the issues he and Trump had discussed, adding that a clip of him appearing to slowly blink while Trump spoke during a visit to Gracie Mansion was actually him thinking about the Queens housing proposal.

Trump’s texts are not like his Truth Social posts Kimmel also asked Mamdani whether Trump’s private text messages resemble the president’s often distinctive Truth Social posts.

Specifically, Kimmel asked whether Trump texts in capital letters or uses the kind of punctuation seen in his social media posts.

Mamdani's answer was simple.

“Pretty standard,” he said.

Kimmel responded: “Normal sentence case. Wow, you really have broken through with him.”

Advertisement

Haitian New Yorkers also discussed Mamdani said his conversations with Trump have also included Haitian New Yorkers and their immigration status.

“One of the other things the president mentioned that we spoke about, that I care very deeply about, is Haitian New Yorkers,” Mamdani said.

He added: “They've had their Protected Status ended, and I really believe we need to do whatever we can so they have stability. They're part of the fabric of this city.”

Mamdani said discussions on the issue remain ongoing.

Trump and Mamdani’s relationship Trump and Mamdani have publicly acknowledged their political differences while maintaining contact on New York-related issues.

Trump previously said Mamdani could “surprise some conservative people” and added, “The better he does, the happier I am.”

Advertisement

In February, Trump described Mamdani as a “nice guy” while continuing to criticise his policies.

“The new communist mayor of New York City, I think he’s a nice guy, actually,” Trump said in his State of the Union address. “I speak to him a lot. Bad policy, but nice guy.”

During the Kimmel interview, Mamdani also declined the host’s suggestion that he become mayor of Los Angeles after finishing his tenure in New York.

His response again centred on his commitment to the city he leads.

“It’s three words for me always. It’s New York City.”

Jimmy Kimmel-Donald Trump feud Jimmy Kimmel has been a frequent critic of US President Donald Trump, with their public feud intensifying over several incidents involving Kimmel’s late-night monologues and Trump’s attacks on the comedian.

Advertisement

Key instances

April 2026 — ‘Expectant widow’ joke about Melania Trump

Kimmel mocked the Trumps in a parody of the White House Correspondents’ Association dinner, saying Melania Trump had “a glow like an expectant widow.” The actual dinner was disrupted by a shooting attempt two days later. Melania called Kimmel’s remarks “hateful and violent rhetoric,” and Trump called for ABC and Disney to fire him. Kimmel said the joke was about the couple’s age difference

September 2025 — ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live!’ suspended after Charlie Kirk comments

ABC/Disney suspended Kimmel’s show following backlash over remarks he made after the killing of conservative activist Charlie Kirk. The controversy involved criticism from FCC Chairman Brendan Carr, conservative critics and pressure from the Trump administration. Trump celebrated the show being taken off air.

Advertisement

September 2025 — Kimmel returns and defends his comments

Kimmel returned to television days after the suspension. He said he had not intended to make light of Kirk’s death and criticised the decision to pull the show, framing the episode as a broader issue involving pressure on broadcasters.

June 2026 — Trump targets late-night hosts

Trump said he had “taken out” Stephen Colbert and suggested that other late-night hosts could face similar pressure. Kimmel responded by mocking Trump on his show and subsequently discussed uncertainty about the future of his own programme.

Trump repeatedly attacks Kimmel and his show

Trump has frequently criticised Kimmel as a late-night host and has called for action against him. The disputes have increasingly centred on whether political pressure on broadcasters should influence late-night programming, while Kimmel has continued to use his monologues to criticise Trump.

Advertisement