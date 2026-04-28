Jimmy Kimmel hits back after ‘expectant widow’ joke, tells Melania to address Trump’s ‘hateful and violent rhetoric’

Late-night host Jimmy Kimmel responded to calls from US President Donald Trump for his dismissal by urging First Lady Melania Trump to address what he described as the President’s rhetoric.

Speaking on the April 27 episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live!, Kimmel said: “I agree that hateful and violent rhetoric is something we should reject, I do, and I think a great place to start to dial that back would be to have a conversation with your husband about it.”

Trump demands Kimmel be fired Trump, in a Truth Social post later amplified by official White House channels, called for Kimmel’s removal.

“I appreciate that so many people are incensed by Kimmel's despicable call to violence, and normally would not be responsive to anything that he said but, this is something far beyond the pale,” Trump wrote.

“Jimmy Kimmel should be immediately fired by Disney and ABC.”

Melania Trump's Kimmel criticism Melania Trump earlier took to X (formerly Twitter) to condemn Kimmel’s remarks, accusing the comedian of deepening divisions.

“Kimmel's hateful and violent rhetoric is intended to divide our country,” she wrote.

“His monologue about my family isn't comedy — his words are corrosive and deepens the political sickness within America.”

She further urged action from broadcasters: “A coward, Kimmel hides behind ABC because he knows the network will keep running cover to protect him.”

“Enough is enough. It is time for ABC to take a stand. How many times will ABC's leadership enable Kimmel's atrocious behavior at the expense of our community.”

Controversial joke at centre of row The backlash stems from a segment aired on April 23, framed as an alternative monologue to the White House Correspondents’ Association dinner.

During the segment, Kimmel joked: “Mrs. Trump, you have a glow like an expectant widow.”

He also referred to Trump as “a delicate snowflake” during the mock roast.

Kimmel defends his remarks Addressing the criticism, Kimmel described the comment as mild satire.

“A very light roast joke,” he said, adding it was about “their age difference and the look of joy we see on her face every time they're together.”

He also referenced the context following the incident near the dinner: “Just (because) no one got killed doesn't mean it wasn't traumatic and scary.”

Shooting incident adds sensitivity The controversy intensified after a gunman opened fire outside the White House Correspondents’ Dinner on April 25, where President Trump and the First Lady were present. A Secret Service agent was struck but protected by a bulletproof vest.

Past controversy Kimmel described the backlash as “deja vu,” recalling his temporary suspension by ABC in September 2025 following remarks about the fatal shooting of conservative activist Charlie Kirk.

At the time, Kimmel said: “The MAGA gang” was “desperately trying to characterize” the suspect “as anything other than one of them.”

He later clarified: “It was never my intention to make light of the murder of a young man.”