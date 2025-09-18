FCC behind Jimmy Kimmel's show getting the axe? Chair hinted licences could be cancelled, ‘can do easy way or hard way’

Disney-owned US TV channel ABC has cut late night show host Jimmy Kimmel's programme from the channel “indefinitely” hours after the Trump administration run Federal Communications Commission's chief threatened to pull licences of ABC’s local stations, according to reports.

Speaking to right-wing podcaster Benny Johnson on September 17, FCC Chair Brendan Carr criticised Kimmel's monologue as “the sickest conduct possible”, adding that the Commission could take back ABC affiliate licenses as a way to pressure Disney to take action, as per a CNN report

The FCC is a US regulator of public airwaves including content and broadcast signals. However, prior to the current Chair's approach, it has mostly been “hands-off”, the report said.

What did FCC Chair say? “We can do this the easy way or the hard way. These companies can find ways to change conduct and take actions on Kimmel, or there’s going to be additional work for the FCC ahead,” Carr told Johnson.

Later the same day, in an interview with Fox News, Carr said the FCC would apply similar pressure on broadcasters in the future. “We at the FCC are going to force the public interest obligation. There are broadcasters out there that don’t like it, they can turn in their license in to the FCC. But that’s our job. Again, we’re making some progress now,” he said.

“I can’t imagine another time when we’ve had local broadcasters tell a national programmer like Disney that your content no longer meets the needs and the values of our community. So this is an important turning point,” he added.

Lone Democratic member of FCC calls out ‘censorship and control’ Notably, the FCC's lone Democratic commission Anna Gomez called out the government for “increasingly using the weight of government power to suppress lawful expression”, in a post on social media platform X. She added that “an inexcusable act of political violence by one disturbed individual must never be exploited as justification for broader censorship and control”.

Later speaking to CNN, Gomez called the cancellation an infrigement on free speech rights. “The First Amendment does not allow us, the FCC, to tell broadcasters what they can broadcast. I saw the clip. He did not make any unfounded claims, but he did make a joke, one that others may even find crude, but that is neither illegal nor grounds for companies to capitulate to this administration in ways that violate the First Amendment. This sets a dangerous new precedent, and companies must stand firm against any efforts to trade away First Amendment freedom,” she stated.