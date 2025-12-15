Jimmy Lai net worth explained as media tycoon is convicted in national security trial

The conviction of Hong Kong media tycoon Jimmy Lai has pushed a long-running legal battle into a new phase - and placed renewed focus on what remains of his fortune.

On Monday, Hong Kong’s High Court found the 78-year-old founder of Apple Daily guilty on two national security charges, including collusion with foreign forces, along with a sedition offence. Sentencing has been deferred, but the most serious charge carries the possibility of life imprisonment under the National Security Law, per CNN reports.

The ruling closes one of the city’s most closely watched trials and opens another question that has followed the case for years - what happens to Lai’s money?

What was Jimmy Lai’s net worth before arrest Before his arrest in 2020, Jimmy Lai was among Hong Kong’s best-known business figures. After arriving from mainland China as a child, he built a retail empire with the Giordano clothing chain before turning to media in the 1990s.

At his peak, Lai’s net worth was estimated at about $1.2 billion, International Business Times UK reported. That valuation collapsed rapidly following his arrest and the subsequent legal action.

Apple Daily, launched in 1995, became one of the city’s highest-circulation tabloids and a vocal critic of Beijing. Its political stance placed Lai at the centre of Hong Kong’s pro-democracy movement in the years leading up to the 2019 protests.

Frozen assets and financial restrictions explained Authorities froze large portions of Lai’s assets soon after his detention, including shares linked to his media group and multiple bank accounts. The restrictions were imposed under national security provisions and have remained in place throughout the trial.

In 2021, Apple Daily shut down after police raids and arrests of senior staff, effectively wiping out Lai’s flagship business. Court filings later showed that even funds for legal expenses required special approval, underscoring how tightly his finances were controlled.

What happens to Jimmy Lai’s frozen assets after the guilty verdict Legal analysts say the guilty verdict increases the likelihood that frozen assets will be subject to forfeiture. Under Hong Kong law, asset freezes can escalate to permanent confiscation following conviction, particularly in national security cases.

No confiscation order has been issued yet. However, the ruling strengthens the government’s position, should prosecutors seek to seize assets deemed connected to the offences. This could also impact wealth held through trusts, relatives, or offshore structures.

Why the Jimmy Lai case has gained so much traction The trial drew international attention, with outlets such as CNN closely tracking the proceedings. Judges cited Lai’s outreach to US officials and overseas media commentary as evidence of collusion, comparisons that were central to the court’s reasoning.

Lai remains in custody as he awaits sentencing and possible appeals. For now, most of his wealth remains inaccessible, its final status unresolved.

What is clear is that the verdict places his remaining assets firmly at the mercy of the court system that convicted him.

FAQs How much is Jimmy Lai’s net worth? Before his arrest, Jimmy Lai’s wealth was estimated at around $1.2 billion, largely from retail and media businesses.