Joel Embiid ruled out for Philadelphia 76ers Game 2 vs New York Knicks due to injury

Philadelphia 76ers superstar Joel Embiid will miss Game 2 of the Eastern Conference semifinals against the New York Knicks after being ruled out with right hip soreness and a right ankle sprain.
The news hit hard on Wednesday (May 6) when the NBA released its official 1 PM ET injury report. Embiid had started the day listed as probable because of the ankle issue, but both injuries kept him sidelined. Notably, he felt increased soreness in his hip and ankle and could not take part in the morning shootaround. Even with round-the-clock treatment, doctors and trainers decided it was best for him to sit this one out.
This setback comes at a tough moment for the Sixers. They trail 0-1 in the best-of-seven series after a rough 137-98 loss in Game 1 at Madison Square Garden. Without their seven-time All-Star, the team must find answers quickly on both ends of the floor.
Embiid’s health has been a major storyline all year. He played only 38 regular-season games, averaging 26.9 points and 7.7 rebounds per contest. That was already an improvement over the previous season when he appeared in just 19 games. Fans hoped he would stay healthy deep into the playoffs, but these latest issues show how fragile his body has been lately.
Joel Embiid returned to action just in time for the postseason following an emergency appendectomy on April 9. He has suited up for five playoff games so far and posted solid numbers: 25.2 points, 8.0 rebounds, and 5.8 assists per game.
His best work came in the first-round series against the Boston Celtics. After missing the first three games, Embiid came back firing. He averaged 28.0 points, 9.0 rebounds, and 7.0 assists over the final four matchups. In the series-clinching game, he dropped 34 points and grabbed 12 rebounds, helping the Philadelphia 76ers complete a historic comeback from a 3-1 deficit, the 14th such feat in NBA history.
Game 1 against New York did not go according to plan. Embiid managed only 14 points on 3-for-11 shooting in 25 minutes. Head coach Nick Nurse pulled the starters midway through the third quarter as the Knicks blew the game wide open. The lopsided defeat left Philadelphia searching for answers heading into Game 2.
With Embiid watching from the sidelines, the pressure falls on players like Tyrese Maxey and the rest of the supporting cast. The Sixers will need sharp defense, better ball movement, and strong rebounding to stay competitive at home. New York enters Game 2 with plenty of momentum after dominating the paint and forcing turnovers in the opener.
The series continues Thursday night. A win in Game 2 would even things up and shift the momentum back toward the Sixers.
Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven stories, while also reporting extensively on cricket and global sports. With over five years of first-hand journalism experience, she combines sharp editorial judgment with real-time sports storytelling across platforms. <br><br> Her reporting journey spans leading newsrooms including Thomson Reuters, India TV, BTVI, ET NOW, and CNBC TV18, where she has worked across breaking news, live match coverage, feature writing, interviews, video scripting, and anchoring. This multi-platform exposure has shaped her ability to deliver context-rich sports and business journalism tailored for both television and digital audiences. <br><br> Aachal has conducted and produced exclusive interviews with athletes and public figures such as India cricketer Dhruv Jurel, Indian women’s hockey captain Savita Punia, and industrialist Ratan Tata, along with several emerging and established sports personalities. Her body of work includes in-depth explainers, athlete profiles, emotionally resonant fan narratives, and data-backed match analysis across cricket, Olympic sports, and international competitions. <br><br> She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism from Symbiosis Institute of Media and Communication, Pune, and believes in reporting that is grounded in accuracy, clarity, and credibility. Her philosophy is simple: sports journalism should go beyond scores and statistics, capturing the human stories, pressure moments, and decisions that shape the game and the people who play it.
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