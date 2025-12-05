Joel Vieten’s NYC OOTD video goes viral after strangers spontaneously join, creating a heartwarming moment

German model and content creator Joel Vieten recently went viral when a group of strangers unexpectedly joined his outfit-of-the-day (OOTD) video on the streets of New York City. The TikTok clip, shared on 10 November, quickly delighted viewers worldwide, People magazine reported.

In the video, Vieten stands near a crosswalk, showing off his outfit, which includes a sweater, shirt and tie, a sports coat, and jeans. As he backs up from the camera, lip-syncing to Kanye West’s “All Fall Down,” two men suddenly appear and join him.

A third man, wearing a gray coat and holding a cell phone, also walks by, mouthing the lyrics and acknowledging the camera.

“Only in NYC people join your videos like this,” Vieten captioned the TikTok, highlighting the spontaneous nature of the moment. Viewers responded with joy, calling the video “hopecore” and praising it as a perfect example of New York’s friendly energy.

Spontaneous and unscripted moment Vieten told People that nothing in the video was planned. His friend, the man in the gray coat, arrived just as Vieten was about to try the lip-sync a third time. Suddenly, two strangers joined in, which inspired his friend to join too. The whole moment was unplanned, creating a real and heartwarming scene.

Follow-up video and growing popularity The video became so popular that Vieten later posted a follow-up video featuring his friend, now nicknamed the “phone guy.” In this second TikTok, the pair recreated the fun vibe from the original, even wearing the same outfits.

Journey as a content creator Vieten began creating content full-time after leaving his previous work as a real estate agent and photographer. Following his father’s passing three years ago, he decided to pursue his passion. He now enjoys creating content with friends, sharing his creative vision, and hopes to explore creative direction and acting.

Community and positivity online For Vieten, community is a key part of social media. Growing up around people of many nationalities, religions, and backgrounds has influenced his content. He emphasizes positivity, encourages authenticity, and ignores online negativity, inspiring others to do the same.

FAQs Who is Joel Vieten? Joel Vieten is a German model and content creator known for his fashion and lifestyle videos on TikTok and Instagram.

Why did Joel Vieten go viral in New York City? He went viral when strangers spontaneously joined his outfit-of-the-day (OOTD) TikTok video, creating a fun and heartwarming moment.