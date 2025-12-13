John Cena one last time: When and where to watch the WWE legend’s final match; live-streaming details

John Cena will step into the ring for the final time today, 13 December (US time). For Indian fans, it will be shown the following day. This will mark the end of a legendary WWE career.

John Cena’s retirement match will take place at WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event at Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C. Cena will face Gunther in what is being billed as his official farewell bout. This will bring down the curtain on more than two decades in professional wrestling.

John Cena's last match: How to watch The show will begin at 8 pm ET in the United States. Indian fans can watch the match live early on Sunday, 14 December, at around 6:30 AM.

In India, the event will be broadcast on Sony Sports Ten 1 in English, Ten 3 in Hindi and Ten 4 in Tamil and Telugu. It will also live-stream on SonyLIV and OTTPlay Premium. In the US, the show will stream live on Peacock.

John Cena’s retirement John Cena has said that he now feels a step slow inside the ring. That’s why he wants to retire on his own terms before risking his health or match quality. He believes stepping away now is the right decision.

Cena has confirmed this will be a final retirement from physical wrestling with no comeback plans. Although he has retired from competing, he has signed a five-year deal to serve as a WWE ambassador.

In this role, he will mentor talent and promote the company without directly competing. Cena ends his 24-year-old career as a 17-time world champion. The 48-year-old is known for his Hustle Loyalty Respect motto.

John Cena and SRK John Cena and Shah Rukh Khan shared warm words for each other on social media in late October. On October 31, Cena praised SRK on Twitter (now X). He said he would never forget Khan’s kindness and their conversation.

“Will never forget your kindness and our conversation. Thank you for the constant inspiration to me personally and your fans around the world!” John Cena wrote for Khan.

