John Cena opens up on living in car before success, growing up in debt

WWE star and actor John Cena has spoken about his life journey, revealing that he once lived in his car before achieving success and supporting his family financially.

In a recent interview with People magazine, the 48-year-old said his early struggles influenced how he views money and responsibility. He explained that he grew up in an environment where many people were dealing with debt and financial pressure.

"I came up in an environment where everyone around me was in debt, no one was well off, and nobody taught anybody," he said.

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Lessons about money and life Cena said his past experiences helped shape his understanding of financial responsibility. He believes money should be seen as a tool rather than the ultimate goal.

He recalled a recent conversation with one of his brothers who was feeling low.

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"I had coffee with one of my brothers, and he was pretty depressed," Cena said. "I asked him what he wanted out of life, and he said, 'To be happy.' Then I asked what that meant, and he said, 'I don't know.'"

According to Cena, many people seek a sense of security but are unsure what that truly means for them.

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Supporting his family The actor also shared that he has helped several family members improve their financial understanding.

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"I have four brothers, and I've helped three of them with their own financial education. I've helped my mom, I've helped my dad a little bit, I've helped my cousin," he said.

Focusing on personal life Cena added that stepping back from regular WWE commitments has allowed him to spend more time with his wife, Shay Shariatzadeh. He admitted that in the past, balancing films, wrestling, and other work left little time for their relationship.

"The one thing that felt deficient was my relationship with [Shay]," he said.

Now, the couple enjoys simple routines such as having coffee together, journaling, talking, and going on dates.

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"My wife and I try to start our days with coffee to discuss our plan, and maybe reflect," he said.

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Recent and upcoming work On the work front, Cena was last seen in Peacemaker and the film Heads of State, which also featured Priyanka Chopra. He will next appear in the action film Matchbox: The Movie.

(With inputs from news agency ANI)