John Wall named president of basketball operations at Howard University; NBA star returns to DC roots

Five-time NBA All-Star John Wall has officially taken on the role of president of basketball operations at Howard University, marking an exciting new chapter for the top-ranked HBCU in the nation. School officials confirmed the appointment, bringing Wall back to Washington DC, where he spent a decade lighting up the court for the Wizards.

The partnership began taking shape on January 31, when Wall served as the team’s honorary captain. During that visit, he shared his long-term goal of becoming a president of basketball operations at the NBA level one day. Now, he is putting that vision to work right at Howard, diving straight into the day-to-day operations.

John Wall's leadership is driving Howard’s future John Wall is already making his presence felt on campus. He joins team meetings, evaluates recruits and transfer targets, and helps craft the program’s long-term strategy. His focus areas include roster management, name, image, and likeness (NIL) deals, revenue sharing, agent negotiations, and player mentorship. He will work closely alongside head coach Kenny Blakeney and general manager Daniel Marks to build a championship-caliber program.

This move highlights Howard’s growing momentum in college basketball. The Bison are one of just five mid-major programs from traditional one-bid leagues to reach the NCAA Tournament in three of the past four seasons. This year, they made history by winning their first-ever tournament game, thrillingly defeating UMBC.

Also Read | Jayson Tatum surpasses Kobe Bryant for second-most playoff points before age 29

John Wall’s storied NBA career and retirement John Wall retired in August after 11 NBA seasons. Drafted first overall by the Washington Wizards out of Kentucky in 2010, he quickly became the face of the franchise. Over his career, he averaged 18.7 points and 8.9 assists per game. His best season came in 2016-17, when he posted 23.1 points and 10.7 assists, earning All-NBA Third Team honors.

Known for his lightning speed and elite defense, Wall won the 2014 Slam Dunk Championship and made the All-Defensive Second Team in 2015. He spent most of his prime with the Wizards before stints with the Houston Rockets and Los Angeles Clippers. Injuries slowed him in the later years, limiting him to fewer than half the games in each of his final six seasons. He sat out the last two years entirely.

Also Read | Warren Buffett teams up with NBA star Stephen Curry for charity lunch auction