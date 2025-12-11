Jon Hamm club meme goes viral on TikTok: Know everything about the latest trend

In the past few weeks, social media users have come across the viral Jon Hamm club scene memes, especially on TikTok. Viewers get to see Hamm enjoying at a club under blue lights, vibing to a mellow remix of “Turn the Lights Off” with closed eyes.

It has been appearing on the For You Page and features people talk about when something good happens, and later closing their eyes. Soon after, it cuts to the dance clip of Hamm lost in the moment.

What to know? As per Parade magazine, the footage of Hamm has been taken from the eighth episode of the popular Apple TV series, Your Friends & Neighbors, featuring Hamm's character in a dreamlike dance scene.

On the internet, several users took the scene and layered the nostalgic track - “Turn the Lights Off” from Kato and Jon - over it. Several TikTok creators have utilized the trend to highlight different moments, ranging from “me entering my delusion era in peace” to “me after finally finishing my last email”.

Parade has dubbed it as "peak 2025 internet behavior," where users pick random scenes from TV shows or films and turn it into different context-free moments. The dreamy vibe allows users to highlight personal feelings and makes the meme highly relatable.

All about Your Friends & Neighbors Season 2 Your Friends & Neighbors premiered with its first and second episodes on 11 April this year, while the remaining episodes were released every week.

The Apple TV series is now gearing up for its second season, which is scheduled to come out on 3 April 2026, according to Deadline.

The first season featured Hamm as Andrew “Coop” Cooper, a hedge fund manager. While battling his recent divorce, Andrew gets fired in disgrace. He later starts stealing from the homes of his neighbors in Westmont Village and soon finds out the various secrets and affairs of those wealthy families.

In the new season, fans will get to witness Andrew doubling down on his life as a suburban thief, but things go upside down with the arrival of a new neighbor.

Besides Hamm, other returning cast members in Season 2 include Amanda Peet, Olivia Munn, Hoon Lee, Mark Tallman, Lena Hall, Aimee Carrero, Eunice Bae, and Isabel Gravitt, among others.

FAQs Where to watch Your Friends & Neighbors? Fans can watch the series on Apple TV.