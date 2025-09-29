Jonas Brothers add new dates for JONAS20 tour with Jesse McCartney as special guest — Check full schedule

The Jonas Brothers announced additional dates for their ‘JONAS20: Greetings From Your Hometown’ tour in North America, which started in August after the tickets were sold out across the US and Canada.
The fan presale for the tickets for the new shows starts on Wednesday, October 1, at 10 am (ET) via ticketmaster.com, while ticket sales for the public will begin on Thursday, October 2 onwards. After his unexpected appearances in New Jersey and Boston, Jesse McCartney will return as a special guest for extra shows in specific locations.
In a post on the social media platform Instagram, Jonas Brothers wrote, “Greetings from MORE hometowns. We couldn’t be more excited to add these new dates on the Greetings From Your Hometown tour with our day-1 friend, @jessemccartney.”
Sunday, November 16 - Newark, New Jersey
Saturday, November 22 - Cincinnati, Ohio
Sunday, November 23 - Detroit, Michigan
Saturday, November 29 - Las Vegas, Nevada
Sunday, November 30 - Salt Lake City, Utah
Wednesday, December 3 - Wichita, Kansas
Thursday, December 4 - Fort Worth, Texas
Saturday, December 6 - New Orleans, LA
Tuesday, December 9 - North Little Rock, Arkansas
Thursday, December 11 - Rosemont, Illinois
Friday, December 12 - Grand Rapids, Michigan
Sunday, December 14 - Hamilton, Ontario
Monday, December 15 - Ottawa, Ontario
Wednesday, December 17 - Montreal, Quebec
Thursday, December 18 - Manchester, New Hampshire
Saturday, December 20 - Baltimore, Maryland
Sunday, December 21 - Belmont Park, New York
Monday, December 22- Brooklyn, New York
The JONAS20 Tour celebrates every phase of the Jonas Brothers’ 20-year history, combining early hits with solo projects such as Nick Jonas & the Administration and DNCE, along with new songs from their latest album, Greetings From Your Hometown. Surprise appearances by Demi Lovato, Switchfoot, and Dean Lewis on opening night created an exciting start for a tour packed with fans singing along to hits such as “Lovebug,” “S.O.S.,” and “Burnin’ Up.”
