Jonas Brothers add new dates for JONAS20 tour with Jesse McCartney as special guest — Check full schedule

The Jonas Brothers announced additional dates for their ‘JONAS20: Greetings From Your Hometown’ tour in North America, which started in August after the tickets were sold out across the US and Canada.

The fan presale for the tickets for the new shows starts on Wednesday, October 1, at 10 am (ET) via ticketmaster.com, while ticket sales for the public will begin on Thursday, October 2 onwards. After his unexpected appearances in New Jersey and Boston, Jesse McCartney will return as a special guest for extra shows in specific locations.

In a post on the social media platform Instagram, Jonas Brothers wrote, “Greetings from MORE hometowns. We couldn’t be more excited to add these new dates on the Greetings From Your Hometown tour with our day-1 friend, @jessemccartney.”

JONAS20 additional dates - Schedule Sunday, November 16 - Newark, New Jersey

Saturday, November 22 - Cincinnati, Ohio

Sunday, November 23 - Detroit, Michigan

Saturday, November 29 - Las Vegas, Nevada

Sunday, November 30 - Salt Lake City, Utah

Wednesday, December 3 - Wichita, Kansas

Thursday, December 4 - Fort Worth, Texas

Saturday, December 6 - New Orleans, LA

Tuesday, December 9 - North Little Rock, Arkansas

Thursday, December 11 - Rosemont, Illinois

Friday, December 12 - Grand Rapids, Michigan

Sunday, December 14 - Hamilton, Ontario

Monday, December 15 - Ottawa, Ontario

Wednesday, December 17 - Montreal, Quebec

Thursday, December 18 - Manchester, New Hampshire

Saturday, December 20 - Baltimore, Maryland

Sunday, December 21 - Belmont Park, New York

Monday, December 22- Brooklyn, New York

