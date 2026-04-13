Jonathan Quick retirement: New York Rangers veteran goaltender to make final NHL start against Florida Panthers

Jonathan Quick, the veteran New York Rangers goaltender, officially announced his retirement from the NHL on Monday, bringing an emotional close to a distinguished 19-year career. The 40-year-old netminder will make his final appearance between the pipes when the Rangers face the Florida Panthers in their second-to-last game of the 2025-26 season.

A classy farewell for a proven winner Jonathan Quick confirmed that Monday night’s matchup at Amerant Bank Arena will mark his last NHL game. With the New York Rangers already eliminated from playoff contention, the contest serves as a fitting platform to honour one of the league’s most accomplished goaltenders.

“I’ve had an incredible journey,” Quick said. “It’s time to step away after this season, and I couldn’t be more grateful for the opportunity to lace up the skates one more time.”

The Milford, Connecticut native has served as Igor Shesterkin’s dependable backup over the past three seasons in New York. In the current campaign, Quick recorded a 6-16-2 mark with a .893 save percentage and 3.09 goals-against average while playing on a one-year, $1.55 million contract.

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Career highlights Selected 72nd overall by the Los Angeles Kings in the 2005 NHL Draft, Jonathan Quick will retire with strong career statistics: 410 wins, a 2.51 GAA, and a .910 save percentage across stops with the Kings, Vegas Golden Knights, and Rangers. He currently ranks 12th all-time among NHL goaltenders in wins, 15th in games played, and 17th in shutouts.

Quick’s greatest successes came during his tenure with the Kings, where he backstopped the franchise to Stanley Cup victories in 2012 and 2014. His stellar 2012 postseason performance earned him the Conn Smythe Trophy as playoff MVP, highlighted by a 16-4 record, 1.41 GAA, and .946 save percentage.

He later earned a third Stanley Cup ring with the Golden Knights in 2023, and twice claimed the William M. Jennings Trophy (2014 and 2018) for helping his team post the league’s lowest goals-against average.

On the international stage, Quick represented the United States at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, finishing fourth, and at the 2016 World Cup of Hockey in Toronto, where Team USA placed seventh.

Steady leadership for the New York Rangers During his time with the Rangers, Jonathan Quick provided a valuable veteran presence and mentorship. In his debut season with the club, he posted an impressive 18-6-2 record and played a key role in the team’s Presidents’ Trophy-winning campaign. Even as the Rangers faced challenges in recent years, his professionalism and work ethic remained consistent.

Rangers head coach Peter Laviolette spoke highly of the departing goaltender: “Jonathan has been everything you want in a teammate and a competitor. His experience and work ethic have been invaluable to our group.”

At 6-foot-1, Quick was known for his sharp reflexes, competitive fire, and ability to deliver in high-pressure situations, traits that defined his long and successful career.