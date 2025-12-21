Jordan Love’s injury: What happened in Green Bay Packers vs Chicago Bears game? Why is NFL star not playing? Explained

On December 21, Jordan Love suffered a concussion during the Green Bay Packers vs Chicago Bears game. His return to the NFL remains uncertain at the moment.

Jordan Love’s injury: What happened? The injury happened after Jordan Love suffered a helmet-to-helmet hit from Bears defender Austin Booker in the second quarter. Love was first marked as questionable. But, he was later ruled out for the rest of the match.

His availability for the Packers’ next game, a Saturday night matchup against the Baltimore Ravens, remains uncertain.

With Love sidelined, backup quarterback Malik Willis stepped in to finish the game against Chicago. Love has now entered the NFL’s concussion protocol. He must pass all medical steps before he can return to action.

NFL concussion protocol The NFL concussion protocol is a strict step-by-step system. It guides an injured player back to full football activity. It focuses on rest, slow progress and constant medical checks.

A player cannot move forward if any symptom returns at any stage. In Phase 1, the player rests and avoids physical or mental strain. They are allowed only light stretching if safe. In Phase 2, supervised aerobic exercises begin, and the intensity increases gradually.

Phase 3 incorporates football-style movements and strength training exercises for brief periods. Cognitive tests are done at this stage. In Phase 4, the player participates in full-length, non-contact team drills if tests and symptoms remain stable.

In Phase 5, the club doctor clears the player for full-contact practice. An independent neurologist must give final approval before the player can compete again.

When can Jordan Love return? The return-to-play rules after a concussion are fixed. But, the recovery time is not. The NFL says every player and every concussion is different, so there is no guaranteed timeline.

Some players heal faster, others take longer. A player can return only when all symptoms are gone.

The final decision “remains within the professional judgment of the Head Club Physician or Club physician designated for concussion evaluation and treatment”, Sports Illustrated quoted the official rules as stating.

Social media reaction Green Bay Packers confirmed, “QB Jordan Love has been ruled out with a concussion.”

Then, social media reacted to it.

“Hated to see Jordan Love take that terrible helmet-to-helmet shot and go straight into concussion protocol. Hope he recovers quickly. But Malik Willis immediately stepped in with effective poise,” NFL commentator Skip Bayless posted.

“Hope he’s alright. He also got kicked in the head by his lineman,” wrote a fan.

Another fan wrote, “Frustrating especially after they went out and injured Jordan Love with a dirty hit to take him out of the game, they don’t deserve to win.”

Jordan Love’s family Jordan Love comes from a close and supportive family. It has stood by him through major highs and painful lows.

Jordan’s father, Orbin Love Jr, was a Bakersfield police sergeant and youth pastor. He died by suicide in 2013 at 51. The family links the tragedy to a change in his blood pressure medication.

His mother, Anna Love, is a retired California Highway Patrol officer. She pushed him to stay committed to football after his father’s death. She still attends all his games.

Jordan is married to Ronika Stone Love, a professional volleyball player. She is the daughter of former NFL star Ron Stone. The couple married in June and are expecting a baby boy.

Jordan has three sisters: Kami, Emily and Alexis. Kami plays a major role in his mental-health foundation, Hands of 10ve. It honors their father’s memory and supports others facing similar struggles.