Joshua Allen’s girlfriend explains why she attended his funeral despite restraining order

Dy'Zetta Brown’s presence at her boyfriend and So You Think You Can Dance star Joshua Allen's funeral caused chaos last week. Brown, who had a restraining order against Allen, opened up about her side of the story to TMZ.

Why was Dy'Zetta Brown at Joshua Allen's funeral? Dy'Zetta Brown did not turn up at Joshua Allen's funeral out of the blue. Brown told TMZ that Allen's family had invited her to Texas on Saturday, November 8, to bid her boyfriend farewell.

However, as Brown attempted to place a note on Allen's chest and kiss him for one last time after the casket was opened, a woman grabbed her from behind. According to the outlet, police were called twice and informed that Brown had a restraining order against Allen. The So You Think You Can Dance star had been sentenced to a year in jail in 2017 for domestic violence against his girlfriend, per Deadline.

Brown told TMZ that the woman who grabbed her was one of Allen’s aunts from his mom’s side of the family.

Dy'Zetta Brown did not want Joshua Allen in jail Dy'Zetta Brown confirmed that she had a restraining order against Joshua Allen, in place from July until 22 September. However, Brown also said she did not want Allen to be in jail. "I had no control over that decision. I repeatedly told police I didn’t want Joshua in jail,” she said.

Brown added that she wanted Allen “to get help”. “The system did what it wanted,” Brown told TMZ.

Joshua Allen and Dy'Zetta Brown wanted to get married Joshua Allen died after he was hit by a train on September 30 in Fort Worth, Texas, per The Daily Beast. “Joshua was the love of my life,” Dy'Zetta Brown told the outlet. “We talked about marriage, having children, buying a home and traveling," she added.

Brown said Allen tried to “work on things” and improve after his arrest. “I loved him, and I believe he was trying," Brown concluded.

FAQs When did Joshua Allen die? Joshua Allen died after he was hit by a train on September 30 in Fort Worth, Texas.

When was Joshua Allen sent to jail? Joshua Allen was sent to jail in 2017.