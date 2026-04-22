‘I didn’t think twice...' - Jude Bellingham reveals why he bought stake in The Hundred's Birmingham Phoenix

Jude Bellingham, Real Madrid and England superstar, has shared the personal reasons behind his surprise move to buy a minority stake in The Hundred’s Birmingham Phoenix. The 22-year-old football sensation pointed to his deep love for his hometown and lifelong passion for cricket as the key factors driving the decision.

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Reason behind Jude Bellingham's minority investment “It’s pretty simple again. I love Birmingham, and I think that I am very grateful for what they have done to me, the whole city of Birmingham really well at least one half! And then I loved cricket as well playing when I was younger,” Bellingham explained in a candid Sky Sports interview. He added that he watches cricket on TV whenever football isn’t on and enjoys Test matches the most.

Real Madrid star opens up on heartfelt reasons for investing in hometown cricket team Bellingham grew up in Stourbridge, just outside Birmingham, and began his football career in the Birmingham City academy. Even after rising to global fame at Borussia Dortmund and now starring for Real Madrid, he has never lost touch with the city that shaped him. His investment in the Phoenix franchise is a clear way of giving back to the place that supported him through his early years.

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When the chance to get involved came up, Bellingham didn’t hesitate. “When I got the opportunity to get involved, you know, didn’t think twice about it to be fair,” he said. “Now I am happy on board.” He sees the move as a chance to represent Birmingham and Stourbridge areas, especially after everything he has achieved.

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Details about the deal The deal gives him a small equity stake, reported to be around 1.2 per cent, split between Warwickshire County Cricket Club and co-owners Knighthead Capital Management. Warwickshire retains majority control, but Bellingham’s role will focus on community work and helping grow the sport locally rather than daily cricket decisions.

Why this move matters for cricket and football fans The Hundred has already won over new fans with its quick, exciting format and city-based teams. Jude Bellingham’s involvement adds huge star power. As one of the world’s most followed footballers, he is expected to pull in younger audiences and boost interest in the Phoenix ahead of the 2026 season.

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For Bellingham, this isn’t just business. It’s personal. He played both football and cricket in the area as a kid and still follows the game closely. The investment lets him blend his two loves while giving something back to the city and club he credits for his start.