Jude Bellingham buys stake in Birmingham Phoenix: Real Madrid star invests in The Hundred cricket franchise

Jude Bellingham, England and Real Madrid midfielder, has purchased a minority stake in the Birmingham Phoenix, one of the eight teams in England's popular The Hundred cricket competition. The move strengthens his ties with his hometown and highlights growing crossover interest between football and cricket.
Jude Bellingham, the 22-year-old superstar, who started his professional career at Birmingham City and attended school in Edgbaston, has acquired a 1.2% stake in the Edgbaston-based franchise. The deal, valued at close to £1 million, is expected to be officially confirmed on Wednesday.
Bellingham has taken 0.6% from each of the existing partners. American investment group Knighthead Capital Management, which also owns Birmingham City, holds a 49% stake after paying around £40-48 million last year. Warwickshire County Cricket Club retains majority control with 50.4%.
This small but symbolic investment shows Bellingham's deep connection to Birmingham. He grew up playing junior cricket for Hagley Cricket Club in nearby Worcestershire and has often spoken about his love for the sport.
Jude Bellingham has never hidden his admiration for cricket. In a recent interview, when asked which sportsperson he would swap places with for a day, he named England Test captain Ben Stokes.
"If I could swap for one day with an athlete from another sport? I'd swap with Ben Stokes," Bellingham said.
His involvement adds star power to the Phoenix, who play at the famous Edgbaston ground. The Hundred, known for its fast-paced 100-ball format, has already attracted big crowds and international attention since its launch.
Knighthead Capital, backed by NFL legend Tom Brady as a minority investor, continues to build a multi-sport presence in Birmingham. Their investment in the Phoenix follows their takeover of Birmingham City and a stake in the Birmingham Panthers netball team.
(More to follow)
Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven stories, while also reporting extensively on cricket and global sports. With over five years of first-hand journalism experience, she combines sharp editorial judgment with real-time sports storytelling across platforms. <br><br> Her reporting journey spans leading newsrooms including Thomson Reuters, India TV, BTVI, ET NOW, and CNBC TV18, where she has worked across breaking news, live match coverage, feature writing, interviews, video scripting, and anchoring. This multi-platform exposure has shaped her ability to deliver context-rich sports and business journalism tailored for both television and digital audiences. <br><br> Aachal has conducted and produced exclusive interviews with athletes and public figures such as India cricketer Dhruv Jurel, Indian women’s hockey captain Savita Punia, and industrialist Ratan Tata, along with several emerging and established sports personalities. Her body of work includes in-depth explainers, athlete profiles, emotionally resonant fan narratives, and data-backed match analysis across cricket, Olympic sports, and international competitions. <br><br> She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism from Symbiosis Institute of Media and Communication, Pune, and believes in reporting that is grounded in accuracy, clarity, and credibility. Her philosophy is simple: sports journalism should go beyond scores and statistics, capturing the human stories, pressure moments, and decisions that shape the game and the people who play it.
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