Jude Bellingham buys stake in Birmingham Phoenix: Real Madrid star invests in The Hundred cricket franchise

Jude Bellingham, England and Real Madrid midfielder, has purchased a minority stake in the Birmingham Phoenix, one of the eight teams in England's popular The Hundred cricket competition. The move strengthens his ties with his hometown and highlights growing crossover interest between football and cricket.
Jude Bellingham, the 22-year-old superstar, who started his professional career at Birmingham City and attended school in Edgbaston, has acquired a 1.2% stake in the Edgbaston-based franchise. The deal, valued at close to £1 million, is expected to be officially confirmed on Wednesday.
Bellingham has taken 0.6% from each of the existing partners. American investment group Knighthead Capital Management, which also owns Birmingham City, holds a 49% stake after paying around £40-48 million last year. Warwickshire County Cricket Club retains majority control with 50.4%.
This small but symbolic investment shows Bellingham's deep connection to Birmingham. He grew up playing junior cricket for Hagley Cricket Club in nearby Worcestershire and has often spoken about his love for the sport.
Jude Bellingham has never hidden his admiration for cricket. In a recent interview, when asked which sportsperson he would swap places with for a day, he named England Test captain Ben Stokes.
"If I could swap for one day with an athlete from another sport? I'd swap with Ben Stokes," Bellingham said.
His involvement adds star power to the Phoenix, who play at the famous Edgbaston ground. The Hundred, known for its fast-paced 100-ball format, has already attracted big crowds and international attention since its launch.
Knighthead Capital, backed by NFL legend Tom Brady as a minority investor, continues to build a multi-sport presence in Birmingham. Their investment in the Phoenix follows their takeover of Birmingham City and a stake in the Birmingham Panthers netball team.
(More to follow)