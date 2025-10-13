Jungkook crashes SEVENTEEN’s livestream, leaves Mingyu feeling “awkward” amid US tour

BTS’s Jungkook sent the internet into a frenzy after he made an unexpected appearance during a livestream by SEVENTEEN’s Mingyu. While he was also joined by group leader S.Coups, Jungkook expressed his willingness to collaborate with Mingyu to participate in the trending “5, 4, 3 (Pretty Woman)” dance challenge.

Jungkook crashes Mingyu’s livestream Mingyu is currently in the United States for his group SEVENTEEN’s five-city North America tour. As per The Korean Herald, rehearsals are in full swing for SEVENTEEN as the group prepares to perform at BMO Stadium in Los Angeles on 16 and 17 October. Ahead of the upcoming shows, Mingyu went live on Instagram to interact with his fans and promote the concerts. In a nice surprise to everyone, Jungkook suddenly joined Mingyu’s livestream and left comments.

Jungkook praised Mingyu’s work ethic and lauded SEVENTEEN’s North America tour. While Mingyu appreciated Jungkook’s comments, he also admitted that it was “awkward” for him to have a real-life friend watch his livestream, as per Koreaboo.

After fans requested the duo take part in the viral “5, 4, 3 (Pretty Woman)” dance challenge, Jungkook said he was “always ready.” Jungkook then left the livestream with a “love you” note for Mingyu. Fans were in complete awe of the mutual respect and friendship between the two artists.

SEVENTEEN’s North America tour SEVENTEEN is set to perform in Los Angeles, Austin, Texas, Miami and Washington. Pledis Entertainment, the K-pop agency that manages and produces the boy band, recently said SEVENTEEN was “grateful for the warm support” they have received from the fans called Carats.

“Through the concerts and the ‘Seventeen the City LA’ events, we hope fans and artists can connect even more closely,” Pledis Entertainment added, as per The Korean Herald.

FAQs Who made the song 5, 4, 3 (Pretty Woman)? 5, 4, 3 (Pretty Woman) is a collaboration between SEVENTEEN’s S. Coups and Mingyu.

What role does Mingyu play in the South Korean boy band SEVENTEEN? Mingyu is a rapper for the South Korean boy band SEVENTEEN.

How old is BTS’s Jungkook? BTS’s Jungkook is 28 years old.