Justin Bieber jokes about his ‘rolled pinky toe’ after mom Pattie shares prayer for his well-being

Justin Bieber has finally responded to his mother Pattie Mallette’s heartfelt Instagram prayer asking God to “heal every wound” in her son’s life. Mallette, 50, posted on 22 September, saying she was “cheering and praying” for Bieber, 31. Her message included a detailed prayer calling for freedom, strength, and healing for her son. “Every chain of fear, confusion, heaviness, and pain, be broken in Jesus’ name,” she wrote, asking for her son to be “filled with love and comfort.”

What Justin Bieber's mother posted Before Mallette's post, Justin had shared a message about how his faith helps him handle fame, writing that “Jesus becomes the prize.” But his mother’s Instagram prayer went deeper. In her post, she wrote: “I declare freedom, strength, clarity, and healing over you, Justin. Every chain of fear, confusion, heaviness, and pain—be broken in Jesus’ name. Holy Spirit, surround him with truth, light, and protection. Heal every wound in his heart, mind, and body, seen and unseen."

Pattie Mallette also hoped that god would “restore what’s been stolen” and cover her son in “wholeness.” "Fill him to overflowing with Your love and comfort. Continue to raise him up as a voice for Your Kingdom, unshaken and on fire for You, Lord. Silence every voice that doesn’t come from You, and let his life be a bold witness of Your power, love, and healing grace. Say amen if you agree,” she added.

The heartfelt message reflected her ongoing support for her son’s spiritual growth.

How Justin Bieber reacted Two weeks later, Bieber replied with humor, writing, “Only thing I need healing from is my rolled pinky toe from playing ping pong.” Fans praised the lighthearted response, saying it showed the close bond between mother and son.

How fans reacted to the post Pattie Mallette has not shared what inspired her prayer post, but it quickly gained attention online. Fans left comments supporting her message and praising Bieber’s upbeat reply. Many reacted with laughing emojis, while others expressed concern over the singer’s well-being.

FAQs What did Pattie Mallette post? She dropped a prayer asking God to heal her son, Justin Bieber, physically and emotionally.

How did Justin respond? He joked that he only needed healing for his injured pinky toe.