Justin Simmons retires: Four-time All-Pro safety ends NFL career with Denver Broncos

Justin Simmons, a key part of the Denver Broncos secondary for eight seasons, officially announced his retirement from the NFL on Wednesday (Spril 29). The announcement, made through the Broncos organization exactly 10 years to the day after he was drafted by the team, brings his playing career full circle as he retires as a Bronco.
Simmons signed a one-day contract to officially retire with Denver, the franchise where he established himself as one of the league’s most consistent and respected safeties.