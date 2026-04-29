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Justin Simmons retires: Four-time All-Pro safety ends NFL career with Denver Broncos

Justin Simmons signed a one-day contract to officially retire with Denver, the franchise where he established himself as one of the league’s most consistent and respected safeties.

Aachal Maniyar
Published29 Apr 2026, 08:43 PM IST
Justin Simmons retires
Justin Simmons retires(X)
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Justin Simmons, a key part of the Denver Broncos secondary for eight seasons, officially announced his retirement from the NFL on Wednesday (Spril 29). The announcement, made through the Broncos organization exactly 10 years to the day after he was drafted by the team, brings his playing career full circle as he retires as a Bronco.

Simmons signed a one-day contract to officially retire with Denver, the franchise where he established himself as one of the league’s most consistent and respected safeties.

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About the Author

Aachal Maniyar

Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven ...Read More

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