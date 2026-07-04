‘Just&t married’: Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce officially tie the knot at Madison Square Garden

American music megastar Taylor Swift and NFL tight end Travis Kelce of the Kansas City Chiefs have gotten married, a spokesperson confirmed on Friday (local time), as per Reuters.

The event was held at the Madison Square Garden in New York City.

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"Taylor & Travis did not have bridesmaids or groomsmen. Instead, her brother Austin Swift served as Taylor’s Man of Honor and Jason Kelce was Travis’ Best Man," the spokesperson told the news agency.

"The ceremony joined both families together and was officiated by friend Adam Sandler."

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Celebrities galore in NYC The long-anticipated marriage of the couple has brought hype to the venue which is traditionally known for hosting NBA games and concerts for top artists.

Some of the stars spotted near the venue include top Hollywood names like Hugh Grant, Ethan Hawke and Jason Sudeikis, and model Karlie Kloss. Running back Kareem Hunt was among Kelce's Chiefs teammates in attendance. Seattle Seahawks receiver and recent Super Bowl champ Cooper Kupp, New York Giants receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster, NFL announcer Joe Buck and Jenny Han, author of the The Summer I Turned Pretty series, also entered the arena, as per a report by Associated Press.

Jennifer Lopez, Ed Sheeran, Ethan Hawke, Abby Wambach, and Jimmy Fallon were also spotted entering the venue, Reuters reported.

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Fans outside the venue Swathes of fans crowded outside the venue to catch a glimpse of the celebrities arriving for the grand marriage ceremony.

Diana Warshavsky, who lives in New York, decided to head over to MSG on Friday to celebrate Swift and Kelce’s wedding with fellow Swifties and “send her good vibes,” as per AP.

“We’re relatively the same age, I’m a year older than her and I just got married this year as well,” Warshavsky said. “I’m just so happy for her.”

Dozens of onlookers stood behind barriers outside the event dubbed "America's royal wedding." One showed off a pink-and-white friendship bracelet that read "Team Bride." Another held a handmade sign that put a spin on a Swift lyric. "Karma is the guy on the Chiefs, coming straight to MSG," it said.

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Jane Lowry, a 15-year-old high school student from Texas who came to New York on vacation, climbed scaffolding across the street from the Garden to catch a glimpse of arriving celebrities.

Also Read | How much are Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce spending on their NYC wedding?

“I wanted to see Taylor Swift because I do really like her music,” Lowry said, as per Reuters, adding that she had spotted only two football players from her vantage point.

Outside the arena, some tourists joked that it was a bad weekend to visit the city as they navigated strict road and sidewalk closures, but others appeared happy to sneak a peak at the spectacle. Police cut off most access where guests were being dropped off, but a few patrons gathered in nearby businesses and peered out windows.

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Swift, Kelce donated $26 million ahead of wedding Earlier this week, the celebrity couple donated around $26 million to various charities in New York as well as across the United States. Many of the organizations were located in areas where the couple has deep ties, including Nashville, Tennessee; Los Angeles; Kansas City, Missouri.

With agency inputs