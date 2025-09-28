Kai Cenat makes Twitch history during Mafiathon 3. All you need to know about his net worth

Twitch star Kai Cenat has made history once again. During his ongoing Mafiathon 3 stream, the 23-year-old broke the Twitch subscriber record, reaching 728,600 subscribers, with his ultimate goal set at 1 million subscribers.

Cenat first became the most-subscribed Twitch streamer in March 2023 during Mafiathon 1, gaining 306,621 subscribers and surpassing Ludwig. Later, VTuber Ironmouse temporarily took the top spot with 326,252 subscribers during a charity subathon. Cenat reclaimed the record during Mafiathon 2, reaching 728,532 subscribers, and now he has gone even further in Mafiathon 3, as per Indy100.

Kai Cenat net worth Kai Cenat has become one of Twitch’s most influential figures, with his streaming empire reflecting his success. According to Forbes, his net worth is estimated at $8.5 million, thanks to his streams, brand deals, and growing online presence.

Celebrity guests boost the stream The marathon stream, which has already lasted 24 days, features a wide range of celebrity guests. Fans have seen appearances from Kim Kardashian, Mariah Carey, Ice Cube, Keke Palmer, Selena Gomez, Benny Blanco, the Jonas Brothers, Snoop Dogg, Ed Sheeran, and many more. The combination of celebrity surprises, entertaining content, and a live subscriber counter on screen has kept viewers engaged and subscribing in large numbers.

Cenat’s reaction and fan promises Cenat shared his excitement on X (formerly Twitter), posting a photo of his streaming setup with the subscriber count visible. He wrote:

“WORLD RECORD HAS BEEN BROKEN FOR A 3RD TIME APPRECIATE YOU GUYS TO THE FULLEST THANK YOU THANK YOU❤️WITHOUT YOU GUYS IM NOTHING LETS GOOOOO.”

Before reaching the latest record, he vowed to skydive once the subscriber record was broken. Looking ahead, Cenat has set his sights on one million subscribers. If he reaches that milestone, he has promised that basketball superstar LeBron James will appear on his stream to shave Cenat’s head.

With Mafiathon 3 still underway, fans are eagerly watching as Cenat continues to break records and entertain millions of viewers around the world. The journey to one million subscribers looks closer than ever, and Twitch history could be rewritten once again.

FAQs Q1: Who is Kai Cenat, and why is he famous? A1: Kai Cenat is a 23-year-old Twitch streamer and content creator known for his entertaining live streams, comedy, and celebrity collaborations. He is famous for breaking Twitch subscriber records multiple times during his “Mafiathon” streams.

Q2: How many Twitch subscribers does Kai Cenat currently have? A2: As of Mafiathon 3, Kai Cenat has reached 728,600 subscribers, with his goal set at one million subscribers.