Kai Trump gets emotional as she begins new college in Miami away from family: ‘I’m struggling right now’

Kai Trump, the 18-year-old daughter of Donald Trump Jr. and Vanessa Trump, has opened up about the emotional difficulty of leaving home as she begins her freshman year at the University of Miami.

The aspiring professional golfer documented her final days in Jupiter, Florida, before moving to Miami in a YouTube vlog posted over the weekend.

Advertisement

Kai Trump gets emotional before college move Kai began the vlog by filming herself crying behind the wheel as she prepared to say goodbye to her family and friends.

“I’m not a very emotional person at all, so this is like really weird for me to cry,” Kai said, adding that she has “only cried a few times” in her life.

She said the thought of saying goodbye to her loved ones was particularly difficult.

“I think knowing that I have to say goodbye to everyone tonight really, really sucks,” Kai said. “I’m struggling right now, just thinking about it.”

Despite the emotional moment, Kai said she was also excited about starting a new chapter in her life.

“I’m moving on. … It happens to everyone. It’s time to move on,” she told viewers.

Advertisement

Kai chooses to keep family goodbyes private Kai did not record her final goodbyes with family and friends, saying she wanted to remain present during the emotional moments.

“It was just, like, sad. I just wanted to say goodbye,” she explained. “It was, like, hard to film because I wanted to be, like, present with my family, so I just didn’t film it.”

She later gave viewers a look at her new apartment in Miami, where her mother helped her settle in.

Vanessa Trump helps daughter move into apartment Vanessa, 48, helped Kai shop for and set up her new college home. Kai had previously predicted that her mother might “have a mental breakdown” while moving her in.

Vanessa later shared her own update on social media.

Advertisement

“I’m totally exhausted from going to her apartment, coming back and forth and moving everything,” she said.

Kai thanked her mother for helping prepare for college.

“We spent HOURS shopping for everything I could possibly need for my apartment and getting ready for this new chapter of college life!” Kai wrote on Instagram.

“So thankful my mom was there to do it all with me,” she added, calling Vanessa “the BEST mom” and saying she was grateful for her support.

Kai pursues college and golf Kai committed to the University of Miami nearly two years before graduating from high school in May. She is now balancing college life with her ambitions as a professional golfer.

Kai supports mother Vanessa amid cancer battle Vanessa shares Kai and her other children — Donald III, 17, Tristan, 14, Spencer, 13, and Chloe, 12 — with Donald Trump Jr. The couple divorced in 2018.

Advertisement

Vanessa has since been in a relationship with golfer Tiger Woods and is currently battling breast cancer.

When Vanessa publicly revealed her diagnosis in May, Kai supported her mother, describing her as “the strongest person” she knows.

Also Read | Melania Trump returns with new Amazon series after debacle of $75M documentary