Kai Trump's six-pack abs diet and workout routine revealed: What Donald Trump's granddaughter eats every day

Kai Trump, the 19-year-old granddaughter of US President Donald Trump, has revealed the diet and fitness routine that helped her build six-pack abs while recovering from wrist surgery.

Speaking to Fox News Digital, the competitive golfer said she prioritises protein, clean eating and regular workouts to stay in shape.

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"I weigh 120 pounds and I probably eat around 150 grams of protein," Kai said. "I eat a lot of sustainable carbs and work out a lot."

She added that she never skips her morning protein intake.

"No matter what I'm doing, I always have like 40 grams of protein in the morning through a shake or something, just so I have it in my system," she said. "So, if I run or I'm doing something crazy, at least I had that. I got that protein in."

Gluten-free, dairy-free diet Kai said she follows a gluten-free and dairy-free diet and avoids eggs because of a mild allergy. She described her eating habits as "very clean and simple."

"I would be totally fine eating steak for the rest of my life, or just chicken and rice, which is weird to some people, but I like it," she said.

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Her favourite meal is a ground beef bowl made with rice, avocado and seasonings. When she wants a treat, she skips desserts in favour of prosciutto with pesto.

Six-pack goal during recovery Kai said her healthy lifestyle proved especially valuable after wrist surgery temporarily forced her off the golf course.

Rather than viewing the recovery period as a setback, she set herself a fitness challenge.

"I literally told them, 'I have seven months before I return to golf, we're getting a six-pack,'" she recalled. "And I got a six-pack literally just by prioritizing the right foods and working out."

She credited her mother, Vanessa Trump, for inspiring her healthy habits.

"Seeing how she eats and what she prioritizes ... I kind of grew into that," Kai said.

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Workout routine The young golfer said her fitness routine combines strength training and cardio, including core exercises, squats and workouts on a stair-climbing machine.

Before tournaments, she follows a trainer-designed warm-up featuring foam rolling and muscle activation exercises to prepare for competition.

"I play a lot of golf … and then work out," she said. "Nothing clears your head better than going to the gym and working out. Even if you're not lifting heavy or if you're just walking on the treadmill, being active clears your head and helps your mental health."

Kai, who has more than 1.5 million YouTube subscribers, regularly shares videos documenting her life as a competitive golfer, alongside travel, family moments and major public events.

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