Karwa Chauth Moon Sighting in US & Canada: Check city-wise timings & other details

Karwa Chauth 2025: Karwa Chauth, also called Karaka Chaturthi, is one of several festivals celebrated in India. During this day, Hindu women fast from dawn to dusk and pray for their husbands' long life, good health, and prosperity.

Advertisement

Moonrise timings play a crucial role in Karwa Chauth since women end their fast only upon seeing the moon.

Because of geographical differences, moonrise times vary throughout the country. On the East Coast, the moon is expected to appear around 7:45 pm, whereas on the West Coast, it could be as late as 9:15 pm.

Muhurat timings for major cities — New York – Around 8:10 pm

Chicago – Around 8:25 pm

Los Angeles / San Francisco – Around 9:05 pm

How to find Muhurat timings? The easiest way to find accurate Karwa Chauth moonrise timings in the US is to use a panchang website that accounts for your city's latitude, longitude, and time zone. Simply enter your location, such as New York, Chicago, Houston, or Los Angeles, and the website will display the moonrise time for your area along with the puja muhurat.

Advertisement

The accurate muhurat timings can also be inquired at temples or Indian community centres.

Karwa Chauth day is also known as Karak Chaturthi. Karwa or Karak refers to the earthen pot through which water offering, known as Argha, is made to the moon. Karwa is very significant during Puja, and it is also given as a Dan to a Brahmin.

Also Read | Top 5 AI tools to create Karwa Chauth portraits with your spouse

On Karwa Chauth, married Hindu women observe the nirjala vrat, a fast without food or water, on this day from sunrise to moonrise and offer prayers for the health, longevity and prosperity of their husband. This festival celebrates the bond of love between a husband and wife and women break their fast only after sighting of the moon.

Advertisement