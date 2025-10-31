Kate Middleton and Prince William’s newest abode, Forest Lodge: No live-in staff, country life and more

Kate Middleton and Prince William will move to Forest Lodge, a Georgian mansion built in the 1770s, for a “fresh start” before Christmas this year. According to People magazine, the Prince and Princess of Wales plan to live in the mansion even after William has acceded to the throne. Here is a look at William and Kate’s desire for country life at Forest Lodge, Windsor.

Advertisement

No live-in staff at Forest Lodge Forest Lodge, which is currently being referred to as Kate Middleton and Prince William’s “forever home”, is an upgrade from Adelaide Cottage, reports People. As per the outlet, Forest Lodge will not have live-in staff, and Middleton and William will also pay market rent for the famous estate.

Ingrid Seward, author of My Mother & I, told the outlet that the Prince and Princess of Wales loved the Windsor environment. “They like it around Windsor, and they’ve established themselves there,” he said.

According to the outlet, the children's nanny, Maria Turrion Borrallo, and the housekeeper are believed to be already living at smaller properties on the estate.

Access to country life Kate Middleton has placed a strong emphasis on her affinity for nature in the past. She earlier stressed that being out in nature helped her significantly recover from cancer. As a result, new trees have been planted around their house.

Advertisement

Author Ingrid Seward thoroughly supported Prince William and Kate Middleton’s decision to move to Forest Lodge. He emphasized that the royal couple were in control of their lives.

“They seem to have their lives very well under control, more than organized,” Seward told People. He added that Prince William and Kate Middleton were “holding the reins of their life and not letting anyone else do it.”

FAQs What is the total area of Forest Lodge estate? Forest Lodge estate spans a massive 4,800 acres.

When did Prince William and Kate Middleton get married? Prince William and Kate Middleton tied the knot on 29 April 2011.

How many children do Prince William and Kate Middleton have? Prince William and Kate Middleton have three children: Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.