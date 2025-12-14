Kate Middleton leaves handwritten tribute at London garden honouring lives lost to cancer: Here's what it read

Princess of Wales Kate Middleton paid a tribute to victims of cancer by leaving a handwritten note at the Ever After Garden in London. This venue acts as a center of activity, which raises funds for the Royal Marsden Cancer Charity.

The video of the royal personality visiting the site, which was decorated with white flowers, was posted on the official Instagram profile of the Prince and Princess of Wales.

Kate Middleton pays tribute to cancer victims “Thank you to all those who have contributed to the Ever After Garden, which raises vital funds for The Royal Marsden Cancer Charity,” the post’s message read. “Every flower, every light, is a memory held together, an illumination of shared love, remembrance, and hope. C,” the text further read.

The video showed the royal eminence interacting with people at the Ever After Garden, which was ador with more than 30,000 white flowers that were lit up with lighting in the evening, as per People. Towards the end of the video, the handwritten note of the Princess was seen, which read:

“In loving memory of all those who have lost their lives to cancer – C.

Watch the video here:

The visit holds personal significance for the future Queen of England as she was herself diagnosed with cancer and revealed the diagnosis in March last year. However, she was able to complete her chemotherapy and has been in remission as of January this year, People reports.

The Royal Marsden NHS Foundation Trust People reports that the Prince and Princess of Wales became joint patrons of The Royal Marsden NHS Foundation Trust in January this year. In fact, Kate received her cancer treatment at the Royal Marsden Hospital in Chelsea.

In the statement announcing this association of the royal family with itself, the trust noted that the Prince of Wales has been the president of The Royal Marsden since 2007. This position was previously held by his late mother, Princess Diana.

As per their own website, The Royal Marsden opened in 1851 and is the first hospital fully dedicated to diagnosis, treatment, and research of cancer. Nowadays, the institution works in partnership with the Institute of Cancer Research (ICR) to treat around 59,000 patients every year.

Apart from the center in Chelsea, where the Princess was treated, the Royal Marsden also has a center in Sutton. It also has a medical daycare unit in Kingston Hospital.

