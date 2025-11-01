Was Kayla Nicole's Toni Braxton-inspired Halloween post a dig at ex Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift?

Travis Kelce’s former girlfriend, Kayla Nicole, has once again found herself in the spotlight after sharing a Halloween video that many fans believe was aimed at the NFL star and his fiancée, Taylor Swift. The influencer, who dated the Kansas City Chiefs tight end until 2022, posted a clip on October 31 dressed as singer Toni Braxton, recreating Braxton’s famous “He Wasn’t Man Enough” music video.

In the video, Nicole danced to the song’s chorus, which includes the lines, “Do you know I dumped your husband, girlfriend? Do you know he begged to stay with me? He wasn’t man enough for me.”

The bold performance quickly caught attention online, with viewers interpreting it as a message to both Kelce and Swift. Some fans even called it a “Halloween clapback” that reignited interest in one of pop culture’s most talked-about love stories.

Timing of Kayla Nicole’s post Nicole’s post came just days after rumors that Taylor Swift had subtly referenced her in her latest album, The Life of a Showgirl. One track, titled Opalite, is believed by some fans to allude to Kelce’s previous on-and-off relationship with Nicole, though Swift has not confirmed any connection.

While neither Kelce nor Swift has commented publicly, Nicole’s timing and song choice have sparked lively debate across social media. Some praised her confidence, while others accused her of stirring drama months after the couple’s engagement announcement in August, as per Marca.

Nicole opens up about online pressure Nicole has previously spoken about the emotional toll of her breakup and the public scrutiny that followed. In an interview on The Pre-Game podcast, she said, “I’m terrified of my comments, terrified of my DMs. I don’t want to be triggered. I don’t want to care. I don’t want to look.”

A nostalgic twist for Travis Kelce Meanwhile, Travis Kelce was in the news this Halloween season for lighter reasons. A resurfaced 2005 yearbook photo shows him dressed as Luigi from Super Mario Bros., winning his high school costume contest. The throwback moment adds a bit of nostalgia to what has become another headline-making week for the football star.

Whether Kayla Nicole intended her post as a jab or just a creative costume, one thing is certain: her video has once again put the spotlight back on her, Travis Kelce, and Taylor Swift.

FAQs 1. Who is Kayla Nicole? Kayla Nicole is a model, influencer, and sports host who dated Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce from 2017 to 2022. She often shares lifestyle and fashion content on social media.

2. Why did Kayla Nicole’s Halloween video go viral? Her Halloween post went viral because she dressed as Toni Braxton and danced to “He Wasn’t Man Enough”, a song many fans believe was a message aimed at her ex, Travis Kelce, and his fiancée, Taylor Swift.